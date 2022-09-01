The Canadian Rockies Are Coming to Las Vegas

Las Vegas offers destinations themed to locations all over the world. Now add another - the Canadian Rockies. This time, however, it's not another casino, but the latest film for Vegas' flying theater ride.

On September 26, FlyOver Vegas will debut "Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies," the third travelogue film for the attraction that opened last year.

Filmed in 8K resolution and playing on FlyOver's 52.5-foot spherical screen, Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies brings a First Nations perspective to its depiction of the Canadian Rockies, which local Nations revere as "The Backbone of the World."

Piikani Elder Harley Bastien served as a creative advisor on the show, which was filmed on the traditional territories of the Nakoda, Blackfoot, Tsuut'ina and K'tunaxa Nations. Piikani Elder Peter Strikes With A Gun narrated.

"'Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies' will immerse guests in one of the world’s most beautiful mountain regions," Director Dave Mossop said. "We want to connect guests to the heart of the Canadian Rockies, sharing stories of people who heard the call of the region and developed a lifelong connection to it. We are so proud of this film, and I have no doubt guests will gain a new respect and reverence for the Canadian Rockies."

Former Walt Disney Imagineer, Rick Rothschild, who wrote and directed the original Soarin' Over California film, served as co-creative director on the film, which includes action sports shots of rock climbing, ice climbing, and freeskiing. An original score by Calgary-based music and sound house 6 Degrees, in collaboration with Blackfoot powwow drum group Sorrel Rider, completes the production.

"We are thrilled to officially launch Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies at FlyOver in Las Vegas,FlyOver Attractions Vice President Lisa Adams said. "Our guests will build a strong connection with the land, culture, and spirit of one of Canada's most iconic natural wonders without ever having to leave the Las Vegas Strip."

In addition to Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies, FlyOver Vegas shows "The Real Wild West" and "Legendary Iceland." Guests must be 40 inches to ride and tickets start at $30.60. A discount code LASTCHANCE30 for 30% off is available on single rides via the FlyOver Las Vegas website.

Previously: Soar Over the Wild West at FlyOver in Las Vegas, includes our interview with Rick Rothschild.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (0)