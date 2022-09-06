Cedar Point Announces the End of Top Thrill Dragster - Sort Of

Cedar Point's tallest coaster will not reopen - at least not in its present form.

The Ohio park announced on its social media this morning that it has retired Top Thrill Dragster "as you know it." The troubled - but record-setting - Intamin Accelerator coaster has been standing but not operating for the 2022 season.

With its zero-to-120mph launch in four seconds, Top Thrill Dragster once was the fastest and tallest coaster in the world. Cedar Point closed the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster after an August 2021 accident that seriously injured a 44-year-old Michigan woman. [Ohio Releases Top Thrill Dragster Investigation Report] A fastener on one of the coaster's trains failed, leading to a plate flying off the train and striking the woman while she waited in the queue.

"Cedar Point's legacy of ride innovation continues," the park said in its post. "Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience."

Details on whatever that might be will be released later.

