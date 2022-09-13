Tokyo Disney Will Deliver Theme Park Food to Fans' Homes

Disney fans in Japan now can enjoy two more tastes of the Disney theme parks at home.

The Tokyo Disney Resort is selling frozen versions of two popular theme park food items for home delivery through its official mobile app. Fans can buy Mickey-shaped bacon and pineapple pizzas that are sold inside Tokyo Disneyland at Captain Hook's Galley...



Photos courtesy Tokyo Disney Resort

...as well as the churros that are sold throughout the parks.

Many Disneyland fans in Southern California long have known that they can buy Tio Pepe's churros at Smart & Final to get the Disneyland churro experience at home. But Tokyo's churros are Mickey's shaped, so fans in Japan get to enjoy a unique churro experience.

The pizzas come six to a box, while the churros have five bags of four churros, for a total of 20. So far, I have had no success in getting Tokyo Disney Resort to ship anything to the United States, so you'll have to be in Japan to enjoy these specialities outside the parks.

* * *

