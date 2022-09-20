MagicBands Coming to Disneyland This Fall

MagicBand+ will debut at the Disneyland Resort this fall, the company announced this morning. Disney previously had revealed that it would bring its wearable tech system to the west coast, but had not provided any date more specific than "later this year."

A fall debut means that we should be seeing MagicBands available for Disneyland visitors in time for fans to buy and use them as Christmas presents this year. MagicBand+ will work at Disneyland pretty much as the system works at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in the parks - guests will be able to use the devices as their theme park admission media, including purchased Lightning Lane access, and as a token for Disney PhotoPass photos and videos. The "plus" part of MagicBand+ is its haptic and interactive effects, which act as a "glow with the show"-type device during nighttime spectaculars such as World of Color.

Disneyland also is confirming today that the Batuu Bounty Hunter interactive game experience - which uses MagicBand+ - will be coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland, after its debut earlier this year at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. [See MagicBand+ Coming to Walt Disney World Next Week for more on that, including a reader survey on what tech they would prefer to use when visiting Disney.]

* * *

To save money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, including for Disneyland, while supporting Theme Park Insider, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (7)