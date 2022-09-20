Disneyland Opens New 'The Princess and the Frog' Store

"The Princess and the Frog" has begun moving into Disneyland's New Orleans Square.

In advance of the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure in two years, Disneyland today opened a new "The Princess and the Frog"-themed shop, Eudora's Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, in the land.



Photos courtesy Disneyland

Inside the store, guests will find a variety of kitchen knick-knacks, accessories, and cookbooks - including ones by Leah Chase, whom Disney has credited as an inspiration behind the lead character in the 2009 Walt Disney Animation film.

The store is inspired by Princess Tiana's dressmaker mother, Eudora, and is the next step in giving the New Orleans-set film a stronger presence in Disneyland's New Orleans Square, which will be home to the Tiana-rethemed Splash Mountain when Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens in late 2024.

* * *

To save money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets - including Disneyland - while supporting Theme Park Insider, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (3)