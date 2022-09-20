Disneyland Opens New 'The Princess and the Frog' Store

"The Princess and the Frog" has begun moving into Disneyland's New Orleans Square.
In advance of the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure in two years, Disneyland today opened a new "The Princess and the Frog"-themed shop, Eudora's Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, in the land.
Inside the store, guests will find a variety of kitchen knick-knacks, accessories, and cookbooks - including ones by Leah Chase, whom Disney has credited as an inspiration behind the lead character in the 2009 Walt Disney Animation film.
The store is inspired by Princess Tiana's dressmaker mother, Eudora, and is the next step in giving the New Orleans-set film a stronger presence in Disneyland's New Orleans Square, which will be home to the Tiana-rethemed Splash Mountain when Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens in late 2024.
I wish I was impressed. I’m not, sadly. This reminds me more of Bed Bath and Beyond than a real boutique in New Orleans. I can say this by experience as N.O. Is one of my favorite cities in the world having been numerous times.
Just like it does on Main Street with confectionery aromatics, Disney should pump in some fresh, ahem, “scents” of Bourbon Street to really ramp up the NOLA authenticity factor. You’ll be able to smell it almost anywhere in the park if there is but the slightest breeze!
Is the opening date of TBA still TBA?
I mean, does nobody think about how these names work as abriviations?