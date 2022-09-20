Tokyo Disneyland to Get New Parade for 40th Anniversary

Tokyo Disneyland will kick off its 40th anniversary celebration next spring with a new daytime parade.

"Disney Harmony in Color" will be the anchor attraction for the 40th anniversary Dream-Go-Round event, starting April 15, 2023.



Mickey Mouse in Tokyo Disneyland's current daytime parade, Dreaming Up! Photo courtesy Tokyo Disney Resort

Tinker Bell will open the parade, which will include floats themed to Disney Animation films including , Moana, Wreck-It Ralph, and Zootopia, as well as Pixar films including Coco. And, as is custom, Mickey Mouse and friends will provide the grand finale, "inviting guests to a world of colors and harmony," as the Tokyo Disney Resort said in its press release.

Tokyo Disney Resort's 40th anniversary Dream-Go-Round event will continue through March 31, 2024 and include additional special entertainment, decorations, food, and merchandise to be announced later.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)