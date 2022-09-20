Tokyo Disneyland to Get New Parade for 40th Anniversary

Tokyo Disneyland will kick off its 40th anniversary celebration next spring with a new daytime parade.
"Disney Harmony in Color" will be the anchor attraction for the 40th anniversary Dream-Go-Round event, starting April 15, 2023.
Tinker Bell will open the parade, which will include floats themed to Disney Animation films including , Moana, Wreck-It Ralph, and Zootopia, as well as Pixar films including Coco. And, as is custom, Mickey Mouse and friends will provide the grand finale, "inviting guests to a world of colors and harmony," as the Tokyo Disney Resort said in its press release.
Tokyo Disney Resort's 40th anniversary Dream-Go-Round event will continue through March 31, 2024 and include additional special entertainment, decorations, food, and merchandise to be announced later.
* * *
