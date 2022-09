Save Money on Scares This Halloween Season

Looking for deals on theme parks' Halloween events? We have links below to our travel partner's current deals on Halloween events including Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, Knott's Scary Farm, and Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens.

California



Knott's Scary Farm

Florida

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando (Tickets start at $40)

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Tickets start at $41)

North Carolina

SCarowinds at Carowinds (Tickets start at $43)

Virginia

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Williamsburg (Included with park admission, starting at $76)

A $2 surcharge may apply to each order. For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

