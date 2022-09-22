State Investigation Will Keep Six Flags Coaster Closed Indefinitely

It looks like Six Flags' El Toro roller coaster will remain closed for at least the remainer of the season.

A New Jersey state investigation has ruled the Intamin coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure "structurally compromised" and ordered an engineering review of the attraction, which has been closed since an August 25 incident sent five riders to local hospitals. Riders reported a "pothole" on the track that jarred and injured riders.

"Based on initial findings of the ongoing investigation, [Department of Community Affairs] has deemed these damaged track support columns structurally compromised as it pertains to the continued safe operation of the ride," Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa M. Ryan said in an email to reporters.

Before everyone catastrophizes this, the state did not rule that the entire structure is shot - just some support columns. The engineering review will determine the full extent of what needs to be done to bring El Toro back into safe operating condition. There is no timetable yet for the completion of that review, much less for whatever repairs would need to be made in response.

This is the second year in a row that an incident has closed El Toro for the season prematurely. A partial derailment of El Toro on June 29, 2021 led to the ride remaining closed for the rest of that year, reopening last spring.

The 4,400-foot Intamin coaster opened in 2006 and features a prefabricated wooden track. With a 176-foot, 76-degree first drop, El Toro reaches a top speed of 70 miles per hour and has twice won our Theme Park Insider Award for world's best roller coaster.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (2)