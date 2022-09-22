State Investigation Will Keep Six Flags Coaster Closed Indefinitely

It looks like Six Flags' El Toro roller coaster will remain closed for at least the remainer of the season.
A New Jersey state investigation has ruled the Intamin coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure "structurally compromised" and ordered an engineering review of the attraction, which has been closed since an August 25 incident sent five riders to local hospitals. Riders reported a "pothole" on the track that jarred and injured riders.
"Based on initial findings of the ongoing investigation, [Department of Community Affairs] has deemed these damaged track support columns structurally compromised as it pertains to the continued safe operation of the ride," Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa M. Ryan said in an email to reporters.
Before everyone catastrophizes this, the state did not rule that the entire structure is shot - just some support columns. The engineering review will determine the full extent of what needs to be done to bring El Toro back into safe operating condition. There is no timetable yet for the completion of that review, much less for whatever repairs would need to be made in response.
This is the second year in a row that an incident has closed El Toro for the season prematurely. A partial derailment of El Toro on June 29, 2021 led to the ride remaining closed for the rest of that year, reopening last spring.
The 4,400-foot Intamin coaster opened in 2006 and features a prefabricated wooden track. With a 176-foot, 76-degree first drop, El Toro reaches a top speed of 70 miles per hour and has twice won our Theme Park Insider Award for world's best roller coaster.
Like I said in the previous El Toro topic here I could tell this was shoddy maintenance from day one. The maintenance people that work on rides have safety checks where they do certain things on a daily basis, certain things on a weekly basis, certain things on a monthly basis, certain things on a yearly basis etc to ensure that things like this don't happen. SF dropped the ball here.
I know someone will chirp in with "well its Intamin's fault because the other pre-fab wooden coasters needed structural work recently." Ok well maybe the wood needs work after a certain amount of time, but SFGAdv's maintenance department are responsible for doing the checks to ensure the wood is still in fair enough condition to operate, and if they find something wrong the attraction needs to be closed until they can ensure its safe to operate.
The ride ops came out and said they knew something was wrong but the maintenance staff couldn't figure out what it was and were perpetually understaffed and didn't have time to investigate further. Any company that actually cares about operating their park properly would have workers in there third shift with floodlights, and if they can't figure out what it is bring in Intamin and put them in a hotel. Hell even when I worked for Six Flags they did this when problems like this would occur. I can tell you several times at Vertical Velocity specifically there were stress related and fatigue issues with the ride where we noticed it and called Intamin out to look at it (look at pictures of V2 from 2003 and 2004 for example, notice there are more supports in 2004).
Things like this pi** me off because its just straight up preventable. Two preventable incidents in two years on the same ride.
I think the larger question is what this does to the ride's reputation and whether or not six flags feels it's worth it to continue running it. I'm not going to pretend I have any insight, or even a good guess, as to how much work the ride needs or even what the public perception is among park guests but at some point I'd imagine six flags will be ready to cut its losses — even with a coaster as renowned as el toro.