Mass Panic Follows Reported Shooting at Kennywood

Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to Kennywood this evening after the latest mass panic incident at an American theme park.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Tweeted that police were on the scene in response to reports of a shooting inside the park. Kennywood later posted that "We are aware of a situation that occurred this evening and are working with local law enforcement. The safety of our guests and Team Members are our top priority. Members of the park's security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded."

This was the opening night of Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest Halloween haunt event. A local news source quoted a park guest reporting fighting among apparently unaccompanied minors in the park before the reported shooting. Other sources are reporting injuries, but they have not been confirmed by authorities.

Mass panic incidents at Knott's Berry Farm and Carowinds earlier this year led the Cedar Fair chain to implement mandatory chaperone policies at some parks that banned unaccompanied minors at certain times, including after-hours Halloween events. Kennywood is owned by another company, Parques Reunidos, but according to the park's website, Kennywood also has a mandatory chaperone policy after 4pm on weekends.

