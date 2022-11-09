Two Long-Running Shows to Close at Universal Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the final dates for two long-running shows at the theme park.

Universal's Animal Actors and the Special Effects Show will close on January 8, 2023 "to make way for a future attraction," Universal announced this evening. The Production Central Store, located between the shows' theaters, also will close.

Special Effects Show has been running since 2016 in the old Castle Dracula theater, which has been staging performances since 1980. Special Effects Show replaced 2010's Special Effects Stage production in the theater, which itself served as a replacement for the old Special Effects Stages walk-through attraction in the Lower Lot building that now houses Transformers The Ride 3D. [Here's our review of the show: Let's Take a Look at Universal Studios Hollywood's New Special Effects Show]



Stunt fighting at the Special Effects Show

But Universal's Animal Actors reaches ever further into Universal Studios Hollywood history. The current production dates to 2007, but Universal has been staging animal shows in this theater since 1970. That makes the Animal Actors Stage the oldest existing attraction space at Universal Studios Hollywood, save for the often-changed Studio Tour itself.

The closing of some of the oldest remaining structures on Universal's upper lot will clear the way for Universal's expected new Fast and Furious roller coaster, which would load from the area cleared by the closing shows then run down the hill to Universal's Lower Lot. Universal has yet to announce that attraction officially.

