Two Long-Running Shows to Close at Universal Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the final dates for two long-running shows at the theme park.
Universal's Animal Actors and the Special Effects Show will close on January 8, 2023 "to make way for a future attraction," Universal announced this evening. The Production Central Store, located between the shows' theaters, also will close.
Special Effects Show has been running since 2016 in the old Castle Dracula theater, which has been staging performances since 1980. Special Effects Show replaced 2010's Special Effects Stage production in the theater, which itself served as a replacement for the old Special Effects Stages walk-through attraction in the Lower Lot building that now houses Transformers The Ride 3D. [Here's our review of the show: Let's Take a Look at Universal Studios Hollywood's New Special Effects Show]
But Universal's Animal Actors reaches ever further into Universal Studios Hollywood history. The current production dates to 2007, but Universal has been staging animal shows in this theater since 1970. That makes the Animal Actors Stage the oldest existing attraction space at Universal Studios Hollywood, save for the often-changed Studio Tour itself.
The closing of some of the oldest remaining structures on Universal's upper lot will clear the way for Universal's expected new Fast and Furious roller coaster, which would load from the area cleared by the closing shows then run down the hill to Universal's Lower Lot. Universal has yet to announce that attraction officially.
Man this is huge news. I remember enjoying the old Beetlejuice show at the Castle theatre back in the 90's. I had heard about the rumored fast and furious attraction and was hoping one of these shows could occuppy the space previously used by the walking dead attraction. Thats some dead space right there (pun intended). Though not major attractions they do divert people and help in managing the crowdiness of the upper lot.
Fun Fact: The animals that appeared in Universal's Animal Actors show in the 1970's were trained by Ray Berwick, the man who also trained the birds for Alfred Hitchcock's classic film "The Birds".
@Manny Barron
That space is too small for a show. It’s only good for HHN houses.
For a minute I thought it was going to be the water world show. That show been there forever and wouldn't mind going away or change it up. I don't even bother with it as I've seen it so many times. It time to retire that show.
Given that these shows aren't even playing daily anymore (at least Special Effects isn't), I figured their time was limited. While good as a diversion, they're among the least popular attractions at the park and the obvious candidates for retirement. While I'm not sure a big outdoor roller coaster is really the best choice for USH due to it's proximity to SFMM, it should be a much larger draw for the park than the shows are and will help diversify their offerings.
About time for this change - I've found very little "re-watch" value for both shows. In contrast, I still love seeing Waterworld.
How about the How to Train Your Dragon show from Universal Studios Beijing taking over one of those spaces? That would be a huge draw.
I just hope the animals are given a proper retirement.
Given the animal rights from the past decade and the less use of live animals for film and television, I’m not surprised it’s closing(It’s been long overdue).
As for Special Effects Stage, they haven’t updated the show in over a decade(They’re still promoting films from a decade ago that people have forgotten about).
While I’m not going to shed a tear for these shows, it sucks that Universal will only be left with 2 live shows: Waterworld and Tri-Wizard Rally(Which the latter isn’t much of a people eater).