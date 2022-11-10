The Robinsons Finally Get Their Revenge at Disneyland

After nearly a quarter century, one of Switzerland's most famous Hollywood families will have their revenge. Disneyland announced today that the Swiss Family Robinson is getting their name back on their former Treehouse in Adventureland next year.

Disney brought "Swiss Family Robinson" to the big screen in 1960, with a walk-through attraction themed to their Treehouse opening at Disneyland two years later. That attraction welcomed fans for 37 years until its closing in 1999, when Disney rethemed the Treehouse to promote its animated Tarzan movie that opened that year.

Disneyland closed Tarzan's Treehouse in September 2021. The resort announced today that the refurbished Treehouse will reopen in 2023 as Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson.



Concept art courtesy Disneyland

"Here, you will find fascinating rooms that the family in this new story created for one another," Disneyland said in its press release. "From the mother’s music den [below] and the young sons’ nature room to the teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft, all things are fashioned from found objects, natural resources, and pure ingenuity."

Okay, so it's "inspired" by the Robinsons, rather than being the actual family moving back in. (Maybe they are Airbnb-ing it now?) Regardless, the Robinsons-inspired Treehouse is one of many new attractions scheduled to open at Disneyland in 2023 - the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. January will see the debut of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular, followed by the opening of a reimagined Mickey's Toontown and the return of the Magic Happens parade later in the year.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets - including Disneyland - please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (10)