Walt Disney World Changes Ticket Prices to Vary by Park

The price for a one-day ticket to Walt Disney World's theme parks will vary by park, starting next month, the resort announced today.

Disney long had charged different prices for one-day tickets, based on the expected crowd size on the day you chose. In 2018, Walt Disney World introduced a variable pricing structure for multi-day tickets where the price of the tickets you bought varies by the first date of your visit.

But the park you chose to visit did not matter. You paid the same whether you chose to visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, or Disney's Animal Kingdom. Starting December 8, that's changing.

The prices for a one-day ticket to Disney's Animal Kingdom will remain the same, varying from $109 - $159. But the prices to visit Disney World's three other parks will be going up:

Magic Kingdom: $124 - $189

Epcot: $114 - $179

Disney's Hollywood Studios: $124 - $179

The price to add the Park Hopper option to tickets also will vary by the date of your visit starting December 8.

"We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we're doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings," a Disney World spokesperson said. "We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest's theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years."

Walt Disney World also will be raising prices on its top three annual passes when sales for those passes resume.

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (up from $1299)

Sorcerer: $969 ($899)

Pirate: $749 ($699)

The Pixie Dust Pass for Florida residents remains available and also remains $399.

To price other options for tickets to the Walt Disney World theme parks, please visit our international travel partner's Walt Disney World tickets page.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)