Dollywood Reveals Coaster Trains for Big Bear Mountain

Dollywood and Vekoma this morning at the IAAPA Expo revealed the coaster train for their new family coaster, Big Bear Mountain.

The 3,990-foot terrain coaster will feature three launches and a top speed of 48 mph. The height requirement will be 39 inches, which should make Big Bear Mountain an attractive family coaster.

Styled to look like four-wheeled-drive SUVs that have seen a thing or two while out seeking bears (that dirt is painted on), the ride vehicles will have working headlights and tail lights.

"This ride is going to be a game changer for us at Dollywood for several reasons, including the fact it’s the largest coaster we’ve ever built and our first ride with on-board audio," Dollywood President Eugene Naughton said.

Dollywood and Vekoma also released a concept POV video for Big Bear Mountain.

