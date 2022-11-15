Universal Studio Beijing Leads the 2023 Thea Awards

Universal Studios Beijing led the 2023 Thea Awards with three honors, the Themed Entertainment Association announced today at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

Universal's newest theme park won Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement for the theme park overall, as well as for the Jurassic World Adventure attraction and the How to Train Your Dragon: Untrainable show. (Untrainable also won our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Show last year).

Disneyland claimed two honors, with its Main Street Electrical Parade winning the Thea Classic Award for "a guest experience that has stood the test of time," while Disney Live Entertainment's Susana Tubert won a Catalyst Award from the TEA. The other Catalyst Award went to Chevy Humphrey, President & CEO, Museum of Science & Industry - Chicago.

Walt Disney World's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser also was honored with an Award for Outstanding Achievement, as a Brand Experience. Europa Park's Roland Mack won the Buzz Price Award recognizing a lifetime of distinguished achievements.

Here are the other winners of Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement:

Attraction: Chasseurs de Tornades, Futuroscope

Attraction Limited Budget: Underlandet, Liseberg

Connected Immersion: 'JUMP' by Limitless Flight, Bluffdale, Utah

Immersive Live Experience: Particle Ink: Speed of Dark, Las Vegas

Immersive Dining Experience Limited Budget: Absurdities Vol. 1, Andsoforth, Singapore

Science Center: Shanghai Astronomy Museum

Museum Limited Budget: The Irish Racehorse Experience, Irish National Stud & Gardens Co.; Kildare, Ireland

Historical Experience Limited Budget: QUAKE, Lisbon Earthquake Center, Portugal

Technology: Beaudry Interactive, Los Angeles

Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement are not given in pre-set categories but instead are given to projects from a variety of disciplines that meet the Thea Awards committee's standard for "remarkable achievements and contributions to the themed entertainment industry."

The Thea Awards will be presented during the association's annual Awards Gala on April 15, 2023 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

