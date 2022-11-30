'Uncharted' Roller Coaster to Open Next Year

Tom Holland is getting another theme park attraction. Following his theme park debut last year with Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disneyland's California Adventure, Holland's "Uncharted" franchise will be providing the theme for a new roller coaster dark ride at Spain's PortAventura next year.

The $26 million attraction will feature a nearly-2,300-foot indoor coaster from Intamin, with thematic design from Sally Dark Rides. Sally previously produced PortAventura's Sesame Street: Street Mission dark ride [PortAventura's Sesame Street ride is an irresistible adventure].

"Following the huge success of the Uncharted movie, we're excited to see this entertainment franchise further expand into new and exciting spaces," PlayStation Productions Head Asad Qizilbash said.

"The team at PortAventura World has designed a thrilling ride so that fans of the game and film can now step into Nate and Sully’s shoes and go on their own white-knuckle, treasure-hunting race," added Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Based on the Sony PlayStation video game, Uncharted starred Holland, who was recruited by a treasure hunter played by Mark Wahlberg to recover a long-lost, $5 billion treasure once amassed by Ferdinand Magellan. Antonio Banderas played the heavy in the film, which earned more than $400 million in global box office earlier this year.

PortAventura's Uncharted ride will be located in the park's Far West zone and feature "a pre-show full of surprises" as well as the coaster adventure.

"We are excited to announce this strategic agreement with a company in the entertainment industry like Sony Pictures. This alliance will allow us to launch, on a global scale, our first dark ride roller coaster," PortAventura World Managing Director David Garcia said. "We are convinced that this new attraction with state-of-the-art technology will create great moments and memories for families and friends that come to spend their holidays and free time in our resort."

Uncharted will open at the end of the first half of 2023.

