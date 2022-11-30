Disneyland's Magic Happens Parade Sets February Return

We've got an official opening date now for the return of the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland.

Magic Happens suffered from unfortunate timing when it debuted in late February 2020, only to close along with the rest of the park for the pandemic, less than a month later. So just a small fraction of Disneyland fans had the opportunity to see the parade due to its brief run.

But Magic Happens won enough fans during that run to build demand for its return to the park. Here is our review of its premiere performance in 2020, which includes a full show video: 'Magic Happens' with Disneyland's next-generation parade.



Magic Happens will return to Disneyland on February 24, 2023 - almost three years to the day of its initial debut and right in the midst of a slew of new and returning attractions at the resort, which will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company in 2023. Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the nighttime spectaculars Wondrous Journeys and World of Color - One debut to kick off the #Disney100 celebration on January 27, followed by the opening of the redesigned Mickey's Toontown on March 8.

