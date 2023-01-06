Legoland California Welcomes 2023 with Lego Ninjago Weekends

Kids can get 2023 going with some active training at Legoland California this month. The park is welcoming the new year with the return of Lego Ninjago Weekends, which will feature the new Lego Ninjago Training Camp play area.

Lego Ninjago Training Camp is an ADA inclusive playground on the site of the former AquaZone Wave Racers. Highlighted by Master Wu's sailing ship, the training camp offers slides, obstacles, and wheelchair-accessible elevated platforms, as well as sound and interactive elements.



The training camp is a permanent addition to Legoland California, but Lego Ninjago Weekends will run from Saturdays and Sundays plus President's Day, on January 21 through February 20 at the Carlsbad theme park.

The event will feature participatory shows and activities, including School of Spinjitzu, Tranquility Kid's Yoga, a Serpentine Build, and Golden Ninja Scavenger Hunt - all leading up to the Ceremony of the Elements at the end of the day, with Master Wu and the Lego Ninjago ninjas.

And, of course, Ninjago The Ride will be open for kids and their parents and friends to test their Spinjitzu skills.

