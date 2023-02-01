Universal Is Selling Early Access to Super Nintendo World

If you want to be among the first people to get into Super Nintendo World each morning after it opens officially later this month, you will have to pay extra to do that.

Universal Studios Hollywood now is selling early access to Super Nintendo World, starting one hour before the park's scheduled opening time. The access will cost $20 or $25, depending upon the date, and does not include park admission, which must be purchased separately for the same date. Super Nintendo World early access starts February 18, one day after the land's official opening.

Super Nintendo World currently is in annual passholder previews, though soft openings to all guests are possible on days with extended park hours.

The early access changes the strategy for getting the most from a day at Universal Studios Hollywood. Forget about rushing downstairs to the new land at park opening to walk on Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge without waiting. The early access ticket now means that park guests already will be in the land and its ride queue when you get there.

The early access ticket for Super Nintendo World also includes a one-time express access to the Studio Tour, which is valid until 11am. That seems to be the carrot that Universal is using to entice its early Nintendo visitors out of the land promptly, so that they can get to the Studio Tour and free space in Super Nintendo World for other park guests.

Universal has prepared to use its Virtual Line system to control access to Super Nintendo World, so I will continue to recommend that all Universal Studios Hollywood visitors try to enter that as soon as they enter the park, if they want to visit Super Nintendo World. But the desire to skip the uncertainty of a virtual queue might convince many Universal Studios Hollywood visitors to pay up the extra $20-25 for the guaranteed spot in the land at the start of the day. And that's especially true for Universal's many local annual passholders, who might prefer the certainty of knowing not only that they will get into the land, but also when.

Update: Universal Studios Hollywood just emailed passholders who had attended the overcrowded preview on Sunday, offering them a second-chance preview on Monday, February 6. If you were one of them, check your email for the details.

