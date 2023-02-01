Universal Is Selling Early Access to Super Nintendo World

If you want to be among the first people to get into Super Nintendo World each morning after it opens officially later this month, you will have to pay extra to do that.
Universal Studios Hollywood now is selling early access to Super Nintendo World, starting one hour before the park's scheduled opening time. The access will cost $20 or $25, depending upon the date, and does not include park admission, which must be purchased separately for the same date. Super Nintendo World early access starts February 18, one day after the land's official opening.
Super Nintendo World currently is in annual passholder previews, though soft openings to all guests are possible on days with extended park hours.
The early access changes the strategy for getting the most from a day at Universal Studios Hollywood. Forget about rushing downstairs to the new land at park opening to walk on Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge without waiting. The early access ticket now means that park guests already will be in the land and its ride queue when you get there.
The early access ticket for Super Nintendo World also includes a one-time express access to the Studio Tour, which is valid until 11am. That seems to be the carrot that Universal is using to entice its early Nintendo visitors out of the land promptly, so that they can get to the Studio Tour and free space in Super Nintendo World for other park guests.
Universal has prepared to use its Virtual Line system to control access to Super Nintendo World, so I will continue to recommend that all Universal Studios Hollywood visitors try to enter that as soon as they enter the park, if they want to visit Super Nintendo World. But the desire to skip the uncertainty of a virtual queue might convince many Universal Studios Hollywood visitors to pay up the extra $20-25 for the guaranteed spot in the land at the start of the day. And that's especially true for Universal's many local annual passholders, who might prefer the certainty of knowing not only that they will get into the land, but also when.
Update: Universal Studios Hollywood just emailed passholders who had attended the overcrowded preview on Sunday, offering them a second-chance preview on Monday, February 6. If you were one of them, check your email for the details.
don't worry folks, this is fine because we expect to be nickled and dimed by some mega corporation and not others.
So this is what my supervisors meant when “Early Entry” was coming back for Super Nintendo World. I just assumed it was going to be like how it was pre-pandemic, free.
Basically, when Potter opened, there was an early entry to the land between 30 mins to an hour(depending on the day) before the rest of the park opened at the scheduled opening time.
The real question is how long this will stay in place. Considering the timing of this debut, I could see this lasting through July.
I can certainly see why Universal is doing this, but I definitely don’t like parks contining to monetize access to lands and attractions like this. If you need more money to cover the cost of the land, raise the admission price. If you need to control capacity within the land, use. 1-in-1-out system at the entrance. Theme parks should be places where everyone can enjoy the immersion together, not a place where you can flaunt your wealth to get ahead of the serfs.
Hot take: For the price of Genie+, I don't mind Universal charging guests for early access to the newest themed land. If they were charging for access to the land outright (during regular operating hours), I may have different feelings.
But the land is small enough as it is, and this will help to spread out the demand during normal hours, and it grants buyers pretty good value (early access + one-time use Express).
Relatedly, I think we'll see more theme parks do this for new rides. I wouldn't be surprised if Disney begins opening attractions that are Lightning Lane-only for a few weeks before slowly allowing standby guests at a reasonable rate.
"Theme parks should be places where everyone can enjoy the immersion together, not a place where you can flaunt your wealth to get ahead of the serfs."
100% THIS. It just breeds resentment and anger.
?I wouldn't be surprised if Disney begins opening attractions that are Lightning Lane-only for a few weeks before slowing allowing standby guests at a reasonable rate."
If they do that, Disney is going to burn to the ground. I'm not paying hundreds to get into a theme park only to be told the admission price doesn't include all the rides. LL slowing down the standby is bad enough, if they press it further it's going to be bad.
Man this is messed up, they used to have early access for free as was mentioned. But so was fastpass free once upon a time with the mouse.
So a positive here if I can find one... well it gives folks who dont frequent USH often an opportunity to have a more guaranteed chance of seeing the land. Would I pay it? Yes but at the expense of a sit down meal at citywalk and out of any souvenir budget I may have had.
What is this I am hearing about a 40” waist limit on Mario Kart? Not sure I believe it as the same article quoted similar limitations for Forbidden Journey and Mummy. I am 6’4” with a 42 inch waist and have ridden those last two with no problems for years. Surely that is incorrect. My height has made some coasters with shoulder harnesses uncomfortable, but a whole lot of people exceed a 40” waist (especially those that play an inordinate amount of Nintendo).
No one is measuring people for waist size that I saw the four times I have been there. But I suppose that Universal might discreetly mention the tight seats to certain guests as they enter the attraction, pointing them to test seats.
Second, I think that the early access benefit including the express for the Studio Tour is an interesting and novel development, especially for one-day ticket holders who haven't done the tour before. That's worth some discussion, right?
I will say I have sat in every seat on the Forbidden Journey just fine, but the shoulder harness on the leftmost seat has much more room, and I have been directed to it from time to time, but not always. I have only had the walk of shame once in my life, and it was on a Six Flags coaster that I had ridden when I was much heavier. I suspect the information is slightly alarmist to be kind.
If it winds up that the majority of people who buy this get their rides in and exit the land shortly after opening, I'm fine with it. However, if it results in regular guests not being able to access the land until several hours after opening and/or results in a virtual queue that is difficult to get into, I'll be pretty unhappy. I bought an AP for the purpose of making several visits to Super Nintendo World, and if Universal's going to burn me by making it difficult to do that, I most certainly will not be renewing.
As for the size question, it's a pretty common disclaimer at most parks that guests over a 40-42" waistline may have trouble fitting on some attractions. There is no official maximum measurement, it's just whether or not the bar lowers enough to lock. Having experienced it, I'd say the seats on Mario Kart are very similar in size to those on Mummy. If you can fit that, you'll be fine, but if you find that a squeeze, try the test seat before queuing.
This is garbage!
Remember the time a theme park would stay open deep into the night to GIVE their customers the chance to experience their newest addition?
They don't need to do that anymore as there are enough idiots to pull their wallets.
@OT
The schedule for the opening weekend of Super Nintendo World is already up on the app and it’s going to be 8am - 10pm those 4 days.
If it’s straight up early access then I’m ok - it starts to get stupid when you have to plan your day and every ride with a ridiculous app.
I must say I'm baffled why this generates such a negative reaction. It's all about choice, or should we all drive identical cars, wear identical clothes and live is identical houses. I hate getting up early in the morning, but others chose to do so so they can book rides or get in line. Fine. I'd rather spend money to accomplish the same thing. My choice, their choice.
Disney: "We've monetized everything that is possible to monetize!"
Universal: "Hold my butterbeer..."