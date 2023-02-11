France's Fastest Roller Coaster Now Testing

Parc Astérix has started testing its new Intamin launch coaster, Toutatis.

Similar to last year's Pantheon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Toutatis will feature multiple launches, a top hat, and a spike, but the French coaster will be a little bit longer (3,527 feet) and steeper (101-degree maximum drop angle). Its top speed of 66.5 mph will be a French record for a roller coaster.

The water dummies are taking this new coaster for a ride, and Parc Astérix has released some video.

Toutatis will anchor the new €36 million Le Festival Toutatis land, which will also include Chez Gyrofolix (a Zamperla Nebulaz) and Le Sanglier d'Or playground.

Toutatis and Le Festival Toutatis will open this spring. Parc Astérix is located about 20 miles north of Paris. For tickets, please visit our partner's Parc Astérix tickets page.

