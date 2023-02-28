Six Flags Re-Ups With Coca-Cola

Six Flags theme parks will continue to serve Coca-Cola products for years to come, as the companies announced that they have extended their long-term partnership.

Neither company disclosed the terms of the extension, which continues Coke's relationship as the Six Flags' exclusive provider of beverage types in Coca-Cola's portfolio, including Coke, Sprite, Dasani, Powerade, and Smartwater, Simply juices, Gold Peak tea, Monster energy drinks, and Minute Maid lemonade.

In addition, the two companies will partner on other activations, including a "new endeavor in the eGaming space" that will launch this summer. Coke and Six Flags also plan new VIP lounges in the parks, as well as specialty beverages and other presence at Six Flags' events and festivals.

"Coca-Cola is a best-in-class company that creates many unique ways to activate with our guests and elevate their experience throughout the season," Stephanie Borges, Global Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at Six Flags Entertainment, said. "This renewed partnership will deliver new areas of opportunity and allow us to engage with our multi-generational guests in a more authentic way."

Coke pretty much dominates in the theme park industry these days, with pouring rights at Disney, Universal, Cedar Fair, and SeaWorld as well as Six Flags. That leaves Pepsi to work with a few independent parks.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (6)