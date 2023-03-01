Six Flags Sets New Attraction Line-Up for 2023

Six Flags this morning revealed the name for its two new kiddie coasters, while also announcing additional attractions coming to its parks across North America this year.
We told you previously about the two new Skyline Attractions P'Sghetti Bowl children's coasters that Six Flags had ordered for its parks in Georgia and San Antonio. [Another Family Coaster Is Coming to Six Flags.] Today, the company announced that those coasters at Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Fiesta Texas each would be called Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster.
Actually, Six Flags is styling that name as KID FLASH™ Cosmic Coaster, but that brings up the whole issue we debated in our last Vote of the Week. [Is Walt Disney World's Second Park Epcot or EPCOT?]
Yesterday, we also told you in Six Flags Re-Ups With Coca-Cola that the company would be announcing a new endeavor in the eGaming space. Today, Six Flags revealed that to be ESIX Gaming - a 5,000-square-foot, eSports arena at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Other attractions Six Flags announced today include:
Six Flags Over Texas previously announced a March 11 opening date its new attraction for 2023, Aquaman: Power Wave, a Mack Rides PowerSplash with a nearly 150-foot face-down drop and a top speed over 62 mph.
I'm curious if that e-sports arena in Texas is in partnership with the Mavericks. Marc Cuban hasn't been impressed with the e-sports space, but his Mavs Gaming team participates on the NBA2K circuit. It might make sense if SF is building this arena as a home for Mavs Gaming and other e-sports teams in the DFW area, but if SF is trying to compete against the NBA2K and other pro sports affiliated e-sports leagues, then they're probably throwing their money away with this venture.
I think the Aquaman ride is a better representation of the 2021 Spa race, personally.
that feels more like a few recent Suzuka races, but I'm quibbling
with speeds like that, I can only assume Rookie Racer is themed after the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix — amiright?
guys?
guys?