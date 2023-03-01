Six Flags Sets New Attraction Line-Up for 2023

Six Flags this morning revealed the name for its two new kiddie coasters, while also announcing additional attractions coming to its parks across North America this year.

We told you previously about the two new Skyline Attractions P'Sghetti Bowl children's coasters that Six Flags had ordered for its parks in Georgia and San Antonio. [Another Family Coaster Is Coming to Six Flags.] Today, the company announced that those coasters at Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Fiesta Texas each would be called Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster.



Concept image courtesy Six Flags

Actually, Six Flags is styling that name as KID FLASH™ Cosmic Coaster, but that brings up the whole issue we debated in our last Vote of the Week. [Is Walt Disney World's Second Park Epcot or EPCOT?]

Yesterday, we also told you in Six Flags Re-Ups With Coca-Cola that the company would be announcing a new endeavor in the eGaming space. Today, Six Flags revealed that to be ESIX Gaming - a 5,000-square-foot, eSports arena at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Other attractions Six Flags announced today include:

Rookie Racer , a 843-foot Vekoma Junior Coaster with a top speed of 27 mph on a "Formula 1-inspired" track at Six Flags St. Louis.

, a 843-foot Vekoma Junior Coaster with a top speed of 27 mph on a "Formula 1-inspired" track at Six Flags St. Louis. Dino Off Road Adventure , a dinosaur retheme of Six Flags New England's Wild Wheelz, the park's 1962 Arrow driving cars attraction that now will feature life-sized animatronic dinosaurs along the route.

, a dinosaur retheme of Six Flags New England's Wild Wheelz, the park's 1962 Arrow driving cars attraction that now will feature life-sized animatronic dinosaurs along the route. The Rainforest Trail , a new butterfly exhibit at Six Flags Great Adventure, which also is refurbishing its Shark Experience with new audio and visual enhancements.

, a new butterfly exhibit at Six Flags Great Adventure, which also is refurbishing its Shark Experience with new audio and visual enhancements. Several new water park additions, led by Splash Island - a new kids' area at Six Flags Great Adventure's Hurricane Harbor that will include a tree house play structure and 14 new kids' slides.

Six Flags Over Texas previously announced a March 11 opening date its new attraction for 2023, Aquaman: Power Wave, a Mack Rides PowerSplash with a nearly 150-foot face-down drop and a top speed over 62 mph.

