Attendance, Revenue Continue to Drop at Six Flags

Six Flags' attendance and revenue slide continued in the fourth quarter of 2022, as the company posted a 26% percent drop in attendance last year over 2021.

Six Flags' revenue dropped 9% for the year, to $1.358 billion, despite a 22% increase in average guest spending. That number rose from $52.40 per guest in 2021 to $63.93 per guest in 2022, driven by both higher admission and in-park spending per capita.

Yet higher prices and fewer discounts kept away so many potential Six Flags visitors that the spending increases could not make up for the massive drop in attendance - from 27.7 million visitors to 20.4 million - leading to drops in revenue, net income, earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

Six Flags did note a 5% increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the final three months of 2022, to a fourth-quarter record of $99 million. That earnings increase came from lower employee headcount and hours worked, plus lower advertising spending, rather than an increase in revenue, which dropped 12%, to $280 million in the quarter. Attendance plunged 30%, to just 4.1 million visitors, for the three-month period ending January 1, 2023.

In addition to higher admission costs, Six Flags blamed the fourth quarter attendance drop on fewer operating days, noting that six parks that stayed open in the fourth quarter for Holiday in the Park in 2021 did not in 2022. Yet that accounted for just over a quarter million of the 1.7 million-visitor attendance drop for the quarter.

"We are pleased to have delivered record fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA, which provides evidence that our new strategy and our new culture are beginning to take hold," Six Flags President and CEO Selim Bassoul said. "I'm proud of our team’s commitment to elevating the guest experience. In the fourth quarter, we launched three new events and amplified our largest event of the year, Fright Fest, which drove improved attendance trends and guest satisfaction. Our team is hard at work developing an exciting lineup of new events, rides and attractions for 2023, as we look to build on our success in the fourth quarter."

Six Flags' stock price jumped nearly 5% after the earnings report, though it remains down nearly 35% from the same date last year.

