Efteling's New Haunted Forest Takes Shape

The creepy Huyverwoud Forest is emerging behind construction walls at Efteling, as the Dutch theme park continues work on its new attraction for 2024.

We told you last year about Danse Macabre, the new spinning ride that is replacing the Spookslot haunted house. [New Haunted House to Feature 'Revolutionary' Ride System] The first-of-its-kind new ride system from Intamin will place three rows of six-person pews atop each of six turntables, all of which will be mounted atop a larger turntable. When the adventure starts, the 108 riders will turn, tilt and dip with the on-board music.



Concept art courtesy Efteling

Now, Efteling is sharing more details about the area that will surround the Danse Macabre building.

A derelict abbey square will provide the entrance, at which visitors will find the In den Swarte Kat tavern and 't Koetshuys takeaway restaurants, as well as restroom facilities. This area is the home to the Charlatan family, whose barrel organ Esmeralda sets the soundscape for the experience. From the square, visitors ages eight and above will be directed into Danse Macabre's forest and graveyard queue.

Here is a video look at the current state of the construction site, courtesy Efteling.

The queue will be completely accessible to visitors with disabilities, however, some visitors may need to opt for an alternative attraction experience, depending upon their disability.

Danse Macabre will open sometime in 2024 at Efteling. For tickets to the park, please visit our partner's Efteling tickets page.

