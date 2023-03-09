Efteling Breaks All-Time Attendance Record in 2022

A record number of guests visited Efteling in 2022, the Dutch theme park announced today, the latest milestone in the travel industry's ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

Efteling reported 5.43 million visitors in 2022, which the highest number in the park's 70-year history. The 70th anniversary celebration last year helped overcome the loss of several operating dates at the start of the year, due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

"We saw that the great relationship with our visitors ensured that delayed visits were made up," Efteling CEO Fons Jurgens said. "The majority were school trips and annual pass holders. That inspires confidence."

Jurgens also said that the park's internal guest ratings have returned to pre-pandemic levels, indicating renewed guest satisfaction with the park.

Efteling now is working on two major new projects for 2024: the Danse Macabre dark ride replacement for Spooklot and the new Efteling Grand Hotel at the park's entrance. Follow the links for more details about those projects.

