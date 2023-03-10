It's-a Happy Mario Day for Universal Studios Fans

It's-a Mario Day! And for Super Mario fans in Southern California, it's an especially happy Mario Day, because this is the first when we can spend the day in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The weather forecast calls for more rain today in Universal City, so perhaps that might help keep the crowd size manageable and the land more accessible to Super Mario fans. (And if you have gotten this far and still are wondering why today is Mario Day, allow me to remind you that it's March 10. MAR10 - get it?)

If you can't make it to the park today, please enjoy our Super Nintendo World playlist of videos from the park's opening.

Of course, Super Nintendo World isn’t the only big Mario-themed production that Universal is dropping this year. The animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Universal Pictures and Illumination, starring Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, opens next month and is tipped to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Happy Mario Day!

