Tickets On Sale Next Week for Destination D23

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday for this fall's Destination D23 event at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The 2023 Destination D23 presented by Lug will run September 8-10 at Disney's Contemporary Resort. This year's event will continue Disney's year-long celebration of the company's 100th anniversary with special panels and presentations looking back at the company's history. But the focus will not rest exclusively on looking back, as Destination D23 also will include presentations on present and future entertainment from The Walt Disney Company.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro will host a presentation on the parks, and the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Imagineering will present a special exhibit on the Disney's past 100 years, as well. The Mickey’s of Glendale pop-up shop from WDI will be back, too, joined by a pop-up version of the official Walt Disney Company Store. A full itinerary will be released later this year.

Tickets for the three-day event will go on sale to Disney D23 Gold Members at 1pm Eastern on March 14 at the D23 website. Tickets will be $336 per person for general admission, and $556 for preferred seating.

