First Look Inside Disney's New Toy Story BBQ

Want a sneak peek inside the new Toy Story BBQ restaurant at Walt Disney World?
This morning, Disney invited me to a walk-through of Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which opens officially in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 23. Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be a table-service, family-style restaurant serving barbecue-inspired meals. The design - like the rest of Disney's Toy Story Land - is Andy's creation. It's another Toy Story playset, come to life.
While the visuals inside the restaurant should entertain Toy Story fans, it's the food by which this restaurant ultimately should be judged. Chef Brian Piasecki, Disney World's Culinary Director for Concept Development, talked me through Roundup Rodeo BBQ's menu during this morning's press event.
The fixed-price menu will cost $45 per adult and $25 per child. It starts with cheddar biscuits with sweet pepper jelly then includes three salads and a choice of a platter of smoked ribs, brisket, sausage, and chicken, or a plant-based platter that includes smoked cauliflower, a plant-based bratwurst and Impossible rib chop.
A choice of four sides also are included as is a choice of one dessert per guest and soft drinks, milk, tea, or water. Several upcharge cocktails and mocktails also will be available. Again, see our video above for all the details.
That (or more) would be a not-uncommon rate for a full meal of really good Texas-style brisket. But if this is just Regal Eagle quality, yeah, I would pass, too.
Disney did not provide samples for us to taste today, so I cannot yet offer any judgment on food quality. I will say that if I want barbecue at Disney, Polite Pig at Disney Springs has been my choice.
$45 does seem on par for a 3-course pre-fixe theme park meal, but I too am concerned about the quality of the proteins here and the sides depicted seem awfully pedestrian (though the elote could be a sneaky hit).
However, my biggest issue with this restaurant are those ugly, uncomfortable looking chairs. I get that the mismatched look is part of the theme, but the least they could do for a table service restaurant is to use chairs that are a bit more comfortable.
I understand that for a restaurant like this Disney has to walk the line between having easily recognizable and familiar dishes, particularly at a location that is going to heavily draw families with young kids, but I just don't see this restaurant getting much traction in an already overcrowded restaurant scene at DHS.
Disney really raised the bar in counter service restaurants at DHS with the recent additions in Galaxy's Edge and TSL, but this doesn't seem to do the same for table service restaurants in the park.
Hey, if I’m getting family-style BBQ in a theme park, $45 is not that bad.
But yeah, the quality has to be up there too.
$45pp plus tax and tip for BBQ = pass.