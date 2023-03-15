First Look Inside Disney's New Toy Story BBQ

Want a sneak peek inside the new Toy Story BBQ restaurant at Walt Disney World?

This morning, Disney invited me to a walk-through of Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which opens officially in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 23. Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be a table-service, family-style restaurant serving barbecue-inspired meals. The design - like the rest of Disney's Toy Story Land - is Andy's creation. It's another Toy Story playset, come to life.

While the visuals inside the restaurant should entertain Toy Story fans, it's the food by which this restaurant ultimately should be judged. Chef Brian Piasecki, Disney World's Culinary Director for Concept Development, talked me through Roundup Rodeo BBQ's menu during this morning's press event.

The fixed-price menu will cost $45 per adult and $25 per child. It starts with cheddar biscuits with sweet pepper jelly then includes three salads and a choice of a platter of smoked ribs, brisket, sausage, and chicken, or a plant-based platter that includes smoked cauliflower, a plant-based bratwurst and Impossible rib chop.

A choice of four sides also are included as is a choice of one dessert per guest and soft drinks, milk, tea, or water. Several upcharge cocktails and mocktails also will be available. Again, see our video above for all the details.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And for our reader rankings and advice on visiting Walt Disney World and other top theme parks across the country and around the world, please visit our our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (4)