New Room Designs Coming to Disney's Toy Story Hotel

March 22, 2023, 9:40 PM · Walt Disney Imagineering is showing off photos of new room designs for the Toy Story Hotel at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Take a look at the Buzz Lightyear Exploration Room, which is designed like a giant spaceship playset.

Buzz Lightyear Exploration Room bed
Photos courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

Of course, Buzz's spare spacesuit is stored in the closet.

Buzz Lightyear Exploration Room closet

Notice the giant Sorry board game piece supporting the table.

Buzz Lightyear Exploration Room table and chair

WDI also is showing off the Toy Box Suites for the Shanghai Disney Toy Story Hotel.

Toy Box Suites

I wouldn't want to carry that screen around the parks.

Toy Box Suites TV

The Toy Box Suites includes a sofa bed, as well a King bed and children's bed in the other room.

Toy Box Suites couch

Rooms will be available starting next month. For rates and to book, please visit our partner's Toy Story Hotel page. And for admission to the park, please visit its Shanghai Disneyland tickets page.

