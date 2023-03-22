New Room Designs Coming to Disney's Toy Story Hotel

Walt Disney Imagineering is showing off photos of new room designs for the Toy Story Hotel at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Take a look at the Buzz Lightyear Exploration Room, which is designed like a giant spaceship playset.



Photos courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

Of course, Buzz's spare spacesuit is stored in the closet.

Notice the giant Sorry board game piece supporting the table.

WDI also is showing off the Toy Box Suites for the Shanghai Disney Toy Story Hotel.

I wouldn't want to carry that screen around the parks.

The Toy Box Suites includes a sofa bed, as well a King bed and children's bed in the other room.

Rooms will be available starting next month. For rates and to book, please visit our partner's Toy Story Hotel page. And for admission to the park, please visit its Shanghai Disneyland tickets page.

