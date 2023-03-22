One Thing Disney World Gets Wrong That Other Parks Do Right

Walt Disney World did not become one of the world's top tourist attractions by making a lot of mistakes. So when Disney does something that hurts the guest experience, that stands out.

Let's talk about one of them.

Last week at Walt Disney World's spring press event, after the Toy Story BBQ preview, I got to spend the rest of the day Park Hopping between three parks. Even though Disneyland is my "home" park, I used to work at Walt Disney World and visited multiple times a year before the lockdown, so I know that the process of moving between parks in Florida is a bit more of a hassle than it is in Anaheim.

But it's still more of a hassle than it should be.

In California, a wide plaza separates Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. A short walk is the only way between the two parks. Disneyland's security perimeter contains both parks and the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district, so no one has to go through security a second time when walking over to the second park at Disneyland.

It's a similar story at Universal Orlando, the other major multi-park resort in the United States. It's a longer walk between Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, but both parks and Universal CityWalk stand within the resort's security perimeter, so there's no need to go through security multiple times when moving between the parks.

That's not the case at the Walt Disney World Resort. And that's where Disney World offers a less convenient guest experience than at Disneyland and Universal Orlando. Granted, Walt Disney World's theme parks stand much further from each other than the parks at Disneyland and Universal Orlando. The only two WDW theme parks a guest may walk between are Epcot (via the International Gateway entrance) and Disney's Hollywood Studios, and that's a long one of a little over a mile. (But I have done it many times, and it's lovely.)

Guests have two choices when Park Hopping at Walt Disney World: drive your car or use Disney Transportation. If guests choose to drive their car, there should be no question that they should have to go through another security screening when entering their next park. The only way to avoid that would be to create a security perimeter around the entire property and to search all cars entering that.

No way I am going to argue for that.

But what about those who use Disney Transportation to travel between the parks? That's where I think Disney could do better by keeping those guests within a secured zone, rather than placing security checks at locations that require people to exit a secured zone to use Disney's transportation between the parks.

Walt Disney World keeps its monorails within a secured zone. Why not extend that to include the Disney Skyliner, watercraft running to and from the parks, and select bus route, as well?

Disney World's Security Hassle

Going through security multiple times per day might be less of a hassle if Walt Disney World offered better security checkpoints. But for many guests, Disney World's security checks are worst in class.

Walt Disney World relies on a two-tier security check. Everyone walks through an electronically monitored checkpoint. Then Disney directs guests who fail that check into a secondary screening line.

The trouble is the number of guests selected for secondary screening (a lot) and the number of security officers that Disney provides to conduct those checks (not nearly enough). You will fail Disney's initial screening unless you carry all permitted items that might trigger its electronic system in one hand at arm's length, at the correct angle in front of you, while walking through that checkpoint.

Disney provides no signs explaining this. There are no instructional videos as you approach a checkpoint. At best, a security cast member will yell some form of those instructions at people waiting in line. But yelling is a horribly ineffective way to introduce new information to someone.

If you happen to be have anything magnetic (my glasses case always gets me), some electronic devices, or even some types of metal on you - in a pocket or a pack - your first several times through Walt Disney World security may leave you frustrated, waiting 10 minutes or more in an extra line, until you figure out exactly which items you need to remove from your pockets and bags and exactly how to carry them to get through the checkpoint so that you will not be diverted.

It doesn't matter if the majority of Disney guests do go through the initial check successfully, so long as any member of their party gets diverted and has to wait for the secondary check. Then the rest of that party then ends up waiting at the security exit for their friend or family member to be cleared.

Every time I go through WDW security, I see security cast members urging people to stop waiting around the exit and to proceed to the park entry. But no one is going to leave others in their party hanging on the wrong side of the security exit - especially when they all are new to, and unfamiliar with, the resort, as so many Walt Disney World guests are.

Give me Universal's system, instead, where everyone uses the same easily understood, airport-style scanners, and almost no one has to let security paw through their bag, as happens to a significant percentage of guests at Disney. There's none of the choreography that Disney's system requires, either. Just shove everything in your bag or dump it on a tray, and go.

Universal's system also is more fair, in that everyone who arrives at the same time spends pretty much the same amount of time going through security, with very few people diverted to a secondary check, and even that is done on the spot without much of an extra wait.

Redefining Disney's Secure Zone

Even if Disney does not change its security check system, it would help save its guests time and potential frustration by minimizing the number of times that Park Hopping guests must go through security during their day. To do that, Walt Disney World would need to reposition its security checkpoints at each park and add checkpoints at some hotels.

That's gonna require some money, but it's not an unreasonable goal, especially given all the work that Disney has put into changing its park entrances in recent years. Just draw a new line for each park's security perimeter that puts Skyliner stations, watercraft docks, and certain bus drop points within the secure zone and leaves the parking lot, parking tram station, and other buses outside of it.

That would require hotels on the Skyliner to host security checkpoints, as the monorail hotels now do. The nine hotels that provide watercraft access to the parks also would need to install security checks at their docks. Ideally, I would like to see security cover the entire WDW bus system, but just putting the buses that run between the parks inside the secure zone would be a welcomed start.

Of course, should one of those buses break down, its passengers would fall outside the secure zone and a replacement bus would need to drop them at a station outside the zone at their destination for a new security check. But that would be rare.

Disney does an amazing job of helping to keep the vast majority of its guests safe during their visits. But there's always room to improve the guest experience, and changing its security procedures to expand its theme park and transportation secure zone is one way that Walt Disney World could do that.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (7)