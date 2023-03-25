Rush to Judgment: TRON Lightcycle Run or Space Mountain?

With Walt Disney World's new TRON Lightcycle Run now open to all Magic Kingdom guests, it's time to ask the question - what is now the best roller coaster in Tomorrowland?

TRON Lightcycle Run won't open officially until April 4, but it has been available via virtual queue and Individual Lightning Lane to Magic Kingdom guests this week and will remain in a soft opening through April 2. Throw in weeks of passholder previews, and it's probably fair to say that tens of thousands of fans have been on the new Vekoma family coaster to date.

And that's just in the United States. Millions of other Disney visitors have experienced TRON at its original installation at Shanghai Disneyland, though I couldn't take a reasonable guess how many of them also have visited Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom recently.

Who ya got - TRON or Space Mountain?

Yes, Disney World visitors will have to endure the virtual queue situation for several more months - probably through the entire summer. But at some point, Magic Kingdom guests who rope drop into Tomorrowland in the morning will have a simple choice: go to TRON or go to Space Mountain?

And for you smarty-pants out there who answer, "I'd go to the PeopleMover," just know that I admire your taste, even if your time-management skills are trash.

Disney World's Space Mountain has been around since 1975, making it the first Space Mountain in Disney Parks worldwide. The track length on each of its two tracks is nearly identical to the track length on TRON, but TRON launches at over twice the top speed of Space Mountain, making the newcomer a shorter ride, time-wise.

I think TRON offers a much smoother ride, as well, although its motorcycle-style seat and unusual restraint system might not be for everyone. That said, Space Mountain's seating arrangement has its critics, too.

TRON launches outside, but spend most of its time in the dark, just like Space Mountain. The lighting package is newer and more visually impressive on TRON, but the fantasy of flying through space might appeal to more Disney visitors than a ride on a virtual motorcycle from two movies that did not exactly set the box office on fire.

Both rides offer nostalgic appeal - Space Mountain for the ride itself and TRON for its movies. Yet that just means that Space Mountain has passed the test of time to become an enduring favorite of Walt Disney World fans, while TRON offers the excitement of a new experience for most.

I can't recall ever posting a review of Walt Disney World's Space Mountain. But here is my review from last week of TRON: Scale Makes the Magic on Disney World's TRON Lightcycle Run.

Now let's hear what you will choose the next time you walk into the Magic Kingdom.

