Cool Your Quinjets - Disney Hasn't Started Another Marvel Ride

If you notice new construction walls outside the Avengers Headquarters building in Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus today, don't get too excited for a new ride in that spot.

The parking lot behind the building long has been tipped as an expansion site for Disney's planned third permanent attraction in its Marvel-themed land. But the appearance of construction walls there does not indicate that work has started on that ride.

As much as I would love to be able to announce the impending addition of a new ride in Avengers Campus, I instead must report that Disneyland is working on another retail location at the Avengers Headquarters site.

Avengers Campus already has a couple of indoor retail locations, with WEB Suppliers across from the Spider-Man ride and The Collector's Warehouse at the exit of the Guardians of the Galaxy ride. But fan demand for Marvel-themed merchandise easily could support another location that sells gear themed to the many other super heroes in Marvel's line-up.

Disney has committed to a new attraction in the land, at some point, and I have heard nothing from Disney insiders to make me believe that won't happen. But the timeline for an Avengers Campus is not yet settled, so we might have to wait until this fall's Destination D23 or next year's D23 Expo for more details on what will be happening next in the land.

