Robinson, Parr Take On New Leadership Roles at Universal Creative

Universal Destinations & Experiences Chairman Mark Woodbury has announced two new leadership promotions for the team that creates Universal Studios' theme park attractions.

Brian Robinson will be the new EVP, Chief Creative Officer for Universal Creative. Robinson comes over from Universal Products & Experiences, where he has been EVP, Brand Strategy & Creative. Robinson has been with Universal for six years, coming to the company from a brand creative leadership role at DreamWorks Animation.

"Brian is a creative force, a true collaborator and a dynamic leader who excels at building inclusive and innovative cultures," Woodbury said in a letter to Universal Creative staff this morning. Robinson will Universal Creative's Creative Studio, inclusive of ATI (Advanced Technology Initiatives), Media, Architecture and Planning, and Attraction Development.

Reporting to Robinson will be Eric Parr, who takes on a new role as SVP, Creative Studio. A 12-year veteran of Universal, Parr previously worked as a senior designer at American Scenic and The Hettema Group.



Robinson, left, and Parr

"[Parr] will bring his rich creative and technical background to the attraction development process on multiple new platforms," Woodbury said. "Working in partnership with Brian, and in close collaboration with other Creative Studio functions, he and his team will shape and define the next generation of Universal branded experiences."

Woodbury also said that he will announcing other key appointments soon.

"We have an exciting future with a powerful aspiration reflected in our new name, our phenomenal product, a differentiated brand purpose and an extraordinarily talented team. I’m confident with where we are going as a company and in Brian and Eric’s ability to take the Creative Studio and its culture to new heights."

Former Universal Creative President Mike Hightower and Chief Creative Officer Thierry Coup left the company last week, having taken early retirement offers from NBCUniversal. Coup has announced the formation of his own shop, JOCOUP Creative.

