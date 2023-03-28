Let's Get Real: Disney Reportedly Dumps Its Metaverse Play

Disney reportedly has shelved its metaverse unit, as the company goes through its first round of announced layoffs.

More than 4,000 people are expected to lose their jobs during three rounds of layoffs at the company over the next couple of months, as Disney looks to eliminate about 7,000 positions in all. The remainder will come from not filling or eliminating open positions.

Among those dismissed in the opening round of layoffs are about 50 positions in the team tasked with developing Disney's metaverse strategy and products, according to multiple news reports.

The metaverse project was one of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek's initiatives. Former Disney Parks EVP Tilak Mandadi detailed Disney's vision for the metaverse in November 2020 during the IAAPA Expo Virtual Education Conference that was help in lieu of the IAAPA Expo that year.

What the "metaverse" exactly is has been a point of debate for many, but to me it always seemed to me to be little more than the Covid lockdown experience, minus the tiny shred of human dignity in at least seeing other people's faces in your Zoom calls. That said, the technology behind online connectivity can power many great interactive experiences. It's just that people want that interaction to be grounded as an expression of human contact, not divorced from that.

Reportedly, the head of Disney's metaverse team, Mike White, will remain with the company in another role.

