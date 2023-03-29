Disney World Sets Date for End of Passholder Reservations

Annual Passholders at the Walt Disney World Resort will no longer need to make reservations to visit most parks in the afternoon as of April 18.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro previously announced the partial end to reservation requirements for WDW Passholders, but did not reveal a date when those changes would take effect. Under the new rules, annual passholders may visit any park after 2pm, with the exception of Magic Kingdom on weekends. To visit the MK on Saturday or Sunday - or any other park before 2pm’s start of daily Park Hopping - reservations will continue to be required.

Reservations also will continue to be required for all guests using daily tickets to visit any Walt Disney World theme parks. And blockout dates continue to apply to annual passes.

