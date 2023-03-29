Disney Cruise Line Is Coming to Singapore

Disney had found a home for that massive cruise ship it bought from a bankrupt Asian cruise line last year.

The former Global Dream, which was to be the world’s largest cruise ship when it was commissioned, will sail from Singapore starting in 2025, the Disney Cruise Line announced today.

Disney has not yet announced its new name for the ship, which is being completed at the same shipyard in Germany that built the Disney Wish and is now working on the Fantasy as well. But under an agreement with Singapore Tourism Board, the new ship will sail exclusively from Singapore for five years.

“We look forward to welcoming the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Singapore in 2025,” Keith Tan, Chief Executive of the Singapore Tourism Board, said. “This is an important milestone for STB and reflects Disney Cruise Line’s strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The new Disney cruise ship will be an attraction itself and is expected to boost the tourism sector in Singapore for many years to come.”

It’s worth noting that Singapore’s cruise port is located just a short distance from a major theme park - but it’s not Disney’s. Universal Studios Singapore is located on Sentosa Island, just across from the city-state’s cruise port. Disney has theme parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai, but those would be pretty far destinations from Singapore. Disney has not revealed any itineraries that the Singapore-based ship might serve.

Disney Cruise Line also announced that the new ship will be configured for a passenger capacity of 6,000, which is just two-thirds of the 9,000 that original owner Genting Hong Kong's Dream Cruises had announced when it ordered the ship.

