Disney Marks Construction Milestone on New Cruise Ship

The Disney Cruise Line's next ship hit a big construction milestone today.

Disney and shipyard executives gathered for a keel laying ceremony for the Disney Treasure, which is expected to set sail in 2024. The Disney Treasure announcement is included in our D23 Expo round-up from last year: New Rides and Old Favorites Coming to Disneyland, Disney World

Keel laying traditionally marked the beginning of a ship's construction. But with today's modular construction, keel laying now represents the beginning of a ship's assembly of its modular components. Walt Disney Imagineering's portfolio project management executive Philip Gennotte placed a coin depicting Captain Minnie Mouse under the keel during the ceremony in Germany today.



Photos courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Here's a bigger look at the current state of the new cruise ship.

Disney Treasure will join the Disney Wish to become the DCL's second 144,000-gross-ton Triton-class ship, with a third ship in that class expected for delivery in 2025. That year, Disney also will take delivery of the completed and reconfigured Global Dream, 208,000-GT ship that will sail exclusively from Singapore for its first five years under a new name yet to be announced.

Germany's Meyer Werft is building all of these ships, following its construction of the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. The Disney Cruise Line's first two ships - the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder - were built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

