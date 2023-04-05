Disney Cuts, and Grows, to Win Wall Street Love

So why is Disney CEO Bob Iger talking about adding 13,000 jobs at the Walt Disney World Resort while Disney is cutting 7,000 positions?

Disney is huge. Really, really huge. So huge that one side of the company can be stuck in the mud while another division is flying high. That's the case right now with Disney. Its streaming services are losing money almost as fast as its wildly successful theme parks can make it.

Bottom lines across Hollywood (and never forget that Disney is a big player in Hollywood) look like a crime scene right now, with red ink everywhere as companies have been trying to buy market dominance in streaming. Disney+ has done better than others, but still remain far from profitability.

With a writers' strike looming - and residuals for streaming a huge issue driving the talks - studios are bracing for expenses associated with running streaming services to grow. That threatens to deepen the red ink, and patience for continued losses has run out. Everyone is looking to cut now, and Disney is no exception.

That's why Disney is reorganizing departments, combining business units and cutting projects. Disney also is facing a deadline to either buy rival NBCUniversal's 33% stake in Hulu or spin off the streaming service. If Disney buys full ownership of Hulu, that would be another big expense for the company - not just to make the purchase but also to assume the full costs of running Hulu going forward.

So Disney management needs to make some very strategic decisions about the company's future when it comes to streaming, theatrical distribution, and over-the-air and cable programming. How can Disney make the most money in those spaces while wasting the least? Spending a ton of money is a given in Hollywood - no paying audience wants to watch something that features bad talent and looks cheap. But no one in the industry wants to spend money that consistently fails to return that investment.

The 4,000 people that Disney is dismissing and the 3,000 open positions that the company will not fill, therefore, lie almost exclusively on the media and management sides of the company. I would be surprised to see Disney go against its word and eliminate front-line theme park cast members as part of this layoff. Theme parks are the part of The Walt Disney Company that's flying high and, as the cliche goes, if it ain't broke....

Now if any of those 4,000 mid- and high-level studio executives in California want to move to Orlando to become housekeepers at Walt Disney World, am I sure that the company would welcome those applications. But exactly zero of those laid-off employees are going to welcome that opportunity. The company's goal here is to take that the money that Disney will save by eliminating 7,000 positions and eventually spend it instead on new productions, new projects, new attractions, new hotels, and new hires that will deliver a better return on investment than those 7,000 jobs were expected to produce.

Note that I said those 7,000 *jobs* instead of 7,000 people. I would not be surprised to see some of those laid-off employees eventually make their way back to the company, in new roles that better fit their abilities to contribute to Disney.

(But not Ike Perlmutter. Many Marvel fans - and quite a few in the Disney C-suite - are happy now to say, "screw that guy.")

Ultimately, Iger went ahead with the layoff while promoting the new jobs in Florida because that's what Wall Street investors want to hear. The masters of cognitive dissonance, big investors love to hear about layoffs (lower costs!) while also welcoming news about new hiring (growing company!). Great CEOs can tell Wall Street all the contradictory stuff that it wants to hear, without anyone with juice on the street ever questioning it. Ultimately, though, even the best CEOs need to deliver the growth that Wall Street demands.

So that's why Disney is talking up new jobs in its theme parks while showing thousands of other cast members the door.

