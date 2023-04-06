MagicBands Are Coming to the Disney Cruise Line

MagicBands finally are coming to the Disney Cruise Line. Well, sort of.

The wearable devices will be called DisneyBand+ when they begin previews on the Disney Wish this summer. (I would love to hear the story of whatever international trademark conflict prompted that change. HMU.)

But the wristbands will feature the same technology as the MagicBand+ devices now in use at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts. In fact, MagicBand+ devices purchased for use at those parks also will be able to work as a DisneyBand+ while on board a Disney Cruise Line ship. [See How to Use MagicBand+ at the Disneyland Resort for more about these devices.]

On board, the wristbands will be able to open your stateroom door and allow you to charge food and merchandise on the ship to your room. Disney also said that DisneyBand+ will work when boarding the ship from U.S. ports. Special interactions also will be programmed for DisneyBand+ while on board the cruise, including during fireworks presentations.



DisneyBand+ designs

Disney Cruise Line passengers will be able to purchase exclusive DisneyBand+ designs in advance of their sailing, by visiting My Reservations between 45 and 11 days before their departure. A limited number of DisneyBand+ devices will be available for sale on board participating sailings, as well. Solid bands will cost $34.99, while themed designs will cost $44.99, plus tax. Devices will ship in advance only to U.S. addresses, not including departure port facilities, so don't plan to do that and pick them up there.

For children enrolled in the Oceaneer Club or Lab, the DisneyBand+ can serve as their Oceaneer Band to access those kids-only areas. Disney can issue Oceaneer Bands for children without DisneyBand+ or whose DisneyBand+ runs out of charge.

DisneyBand+ will debut on the Disney Wish, with a rollout to other DCL ships at future dates to be announced.

