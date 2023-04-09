Disney to Add New Worlds to Star Wars Ride

Where do you want to visit in the Star Wars universe? A trip to a Disney theme park next year might be what you need to get there.
At the Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London today, Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge announced that new destinations will be coming to the Star Tours rides at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris, starting in 2024.
"We're looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures... but I can’t reveal just where we’re going yet – or those we may meet along the way – because... well... some surprises are best experienced as part of the upcoming Star Wars content also announced this weekend," Trowbridge said.
It's become cliche at this point for fans to speculate - and even some designers to suggest - that a media-based ride could swap its media for new storylines at some point in the future. Yet parks almost never make that happen.
Producing high-quality media ain't cheap. If an attraction is still pulling in fans, why make the expensive investment to change it? Disney's Star Wars has provided an exception, however.
Disney opened Star Tours: The Adventures Continue in 2011, once technology allowed for switching digital video on the fly. [Star Tours: The Adventures Continue debuts at Disneyland] Remember that the original version of Star Tours was a film-based attraction. There's no projectionist back there in your cabin to swap reels in the middle of the ride.
In 2017, Disney swapped in scenes from The Force Awakens to help promote the sequel trilogy, as well as Disney's upcoming Star Wars land. [Disney's new Star Tours offers fans an edge-of-your-seat surprise] Then, in 2019, Disney changes Star Tours again, creating the tightest integration between a theme park attraction and a Star Wars movie yet. [New Star Tours puts fans into ‘The Rise of Skywalker’]
In each of its forms, Star Tours has remained a popular attraction with Disney Parks guests. So why does Disney buck industry convention and keep changing it?
It's because of that popularity, not in spite of it. Disney's not spending the money on these changes to boost the theme park ride - Disneyland and Walt Disney World are turning visitors away, after all. Disney is investing in the theme park ride to help boost popularity of its new Star Wars content. The company is hoping that a ride on the new Star Tours will help fans feel more emotionally invested in Disney's new Star Wars destinations.
Heck, the Star Tours integration was the only thing I liked about "Rise of Skywalker." I think that was the worst major-studio movie ever made, but the Star Tours integration still gives me goose bumps of excitement. I love a lot of what Disney has been doing with its recent Star Wars Disney+ series (last week's The Mandalorian episode offered some hilarious fan service), and I would love to see how Imagineering incorporates this expanding universe of Star Wars worlds into its original Star Wars attraction.
For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disneyland and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park listings page.
And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
Robert, I respect and like you but if you think "Rise of Skywalker" was "the worst major-studio movie ever made," you haven't seen that many films...
But seriously, I did love this at Disneyland trip, four times, each one different mixing each era of the films and would love to see what they have in store, especially with new films and shows coming. It's fun seeing what mix you get when you ride.
Haters gonna hate, and no one hates Star Wars more than a toxic Star Wars fan!
Seems almost certain we’ll see The Mandalorian just in time for the conclusion of a pretty terrible season.
@Jacob:
This is the way….
To the gift shop
This is probably a soft confirmation that Star Tours will be sticking around for at least the rest of the decade despite Galaxy's Edge being in the same park, but adding new scenes to the attraction could be good. That said, there aren't many interesting locations in any of the shows, so I worry the scenes could be a bit of a disappointment.
I could definitely see some Mandalorian locations (maybe Navarro or Mandalore itself), but there are more Star Wars series' yet to come out before next year, such as Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte is rumored to release in the spring of 2024. There are bound to be some cool new locations in those shows as well.
Call me a terrible Star Wars fan, but we just got back from London and had no idea Celebration was in town until we saw costumed fans around the Underground and looked up to see if there was some type of convention going on. Unfortunately our schedule was so packed over the weekend that we couldn't fit even a few hours of Celebration into our trip.
Nonetheless, I understand the importance of this convention within the Star Wars community, but it's odd to me that Disney would make this announcement a full year before it becomes reality given what it takes to incorporate new sequences into the attractions - basically a flip of the switch once the video is updated and synced with new motion programs. Frankly, since Disney updated the video systems in the simulators, I felt it was understood that the ride programs and sequences would be regularly updated to keep the experience fresh and engaging. However, I do share some of AJ's concern about potential destinations, particularly given how diluted the franchise has become and that lack of vision and direction of the film arm of the IP that draws the most eyeballs and recognition. It's great to see excellently produced new Star Wars content on Disney+, but the fact of the matter is that those series don't have the same reach as a feature film. While hundreds of millions of people have familiarity with the locations from the JJ Abrams films, only a fraction of that probably would easily recognize places from the TV series like Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi Wan, and the Mandalorian (or Asoka). Also, I wonder if the ride is able to maintain its popularity when it become increasingly less likely for the average guest to experience sequences they recognize from the Original Trilogy.
Nonetheless, I do think this is a testament to the power of the motion simulator technology that an attraction under a single IP has lasted over 30 years and is likely to last at least another 10-15 years with this latest upgrade. In an industry where parks are replacing some top attractions after just 10-15 years of use, it's impressive to see a tech-heavy attraction have such amazingly long legs.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Something tells me we are about to share some adventures with Din Djarin and Grogu. Search your feelings… you know it to be true