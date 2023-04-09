Disney to Add New Worlds to Star Wars Ride

Where do you want to visit in the Star Wars universe? A trip to a Disney theme park next year might be what you need to get there.

At the Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London today, Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge announced that new destinations will be coming to the Star Tours rides at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris, starting in 2024.

"We're looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures... but I can’t reveal just where we’re going yet – or those we may meet along the way – because... well... some surprises are best experienced as part of the upcoming Star Wars content also announced this weekend," Trowbridge said.

It's become cliche at this point for fans to speculate - and even some designers to suggest - that a media-based ride could swap its media for new storylines at some point in the future. Yet parks almost never make that happen.

Producing high-quality media ain't cheap. If an attraction is still pulling in fans, why make the expensive investment to change it? Disney's Star Wars has provided an exception, however.

Disney opened Star Tours: The Adventures Continue in 2011, once technology allowed for switching digital video on the fly. [Star Tours: The Adventures Continue debuts at Disneyland] Remember that the original version of Star Tours was a film-based attraction. There's no projectionist back there in your cabin to swap reels in the middle of the ride.

In 2017, Disney swapped in scenes from The Force Awakens to help promote the sequel trilogy, as well as Disney's upcoming Star Wars land. [Disney's new Star Tours offers fans an edge-of-your-seat surprise] Then, in 2019, Disney changes Star Tours again, creating the tightest integration between a theme park attraction and a Star Wars movie yet. [New Star Tours puts fans into ‘The Rise of Skywalker’]

In each of its forms, Star Tours has remained a popular attraction with Disney Parks guests. So why does Disney buck industry convention and keep changing it?

It's because of that popularity, not in spite of it. Disney's not spending the money on these changes to boost the theme park ride - Disneyland and Walt Disney World are turning visitors away, after all. Disney is investing in the theme park ride to help boost popularity of its new Star Wars content. The company is hoping that a ride on the new Star Tours will help fans feel more emotionally invested in Disney's new Star Wars destinations.

Heck, the Star Tours integration was the only thing I liked about "Rise of Skywalker." I think that was the worst major-studio movie ever made, but the Star Tours integration still gives me goose bumps of excitement. I love a lot of what Disney has been doing with its recent Star Wars Disney+ series (last week's The Mandalorian episode offered some hilarious fan service), and I would love to see how Imagineering incorporates this expanding universe of Star Wars worlds into its original Star Wars attraction.

