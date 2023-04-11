Two Big Amusement Ride Manufacturers Announce Merger

Rocky Mountain Construction and Larson International announced their merger today on RMC's social media accounts.

RMC Chief Darren Torr will continue as President and CEO of the combined organization, as Larson's Jeff Novotny has announced his retirement. Novotny bought Larson in 2006 and led the company through its 2011 acquisition of Seller Manufacturing, which created the Tilt-A-Whirl. Jeff's son, Hunter, will remain with the organization, and all existing management and staff will be retained across the companies, RMC's announcement said. The new organization will continue to operate from the companies' headquarters in Hayden, Idaho and Plainview, Texas.

"The decision to retire and merge with RMC is based on being closer to family and ensuring the future of our staff members," Jeff Novotny said in the statement.

In addition to Tilt-A-Whirl, Larson also builds and sells Giant and Giga Loops, Flying Scooters, Star Dancers, and several other spinner and track rides, including my beloved Huff-n-Puff. Rocky Mountain Construction won many coaster fans' hearts with its steel track conversions of aging wooden roller coasters and today offers a variety of purpose-built coasters as well as steel replacement track for traditional woodies.

"The acquisition puts RMC and Larson in a very unique position - being able to offer customers anything from attractions designed for toddlers to some of the most highly anticipated coasters on the planet," Hunter Novotny said.

As part of today's announcement, the companies said that Jeff Novotny will remain chairman of the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives, located next to Larson's property in Texas.

"I am excited to bring together these two incredible organizations," RMC's Torr said. "Our values are closely aligned, and I look forward to future success by putting out incredible rides, providing a great value, and treating our customers and crew members like family. Additionally, I'm looking forward to being located closer to the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives and supporting their mission."

