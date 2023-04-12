Last Date for Disneyland's Splash Mountain Revealed

Your last chance to ride Splash Mountain in the United States will come May 30. Disneyland this morning announced the final date for the flume ride, as it also dropped (pun very much intended) a bunch of news about its replacement - Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Continuing the story of "The Princess and The Frog," Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open at Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 2024. As revealed in February, the new storyline recasts the former Splash Mountain as a salt mine that said princess has bought to help supply her Tiana's Foods business. [See Disney Reveals More Details for Splash Mountain Replacement]

Today we learned that guests will get their first encounter with one of those foods in the queue, which will be filled with the smell of beignets. (Coming to the Vote of the Week in 2024: Which is your favorite Disneyland boat ride smell, Pirates or Tiana's?)

Inside the attraction, Disney also announced today that Hollywood legend Jenifer Lewis will join the attraction cast to reprise her vocal role as Mama Odie, the 200-year-old Bayou Fairy Godmother who helps save the day in the original movie. Lewis joins Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana, Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, and Michael Leon Wooley as Louis in the returning voice cast for the ride.



Concept art of Mama Odie scene courtesy Disneyland

But those won't be the only characters in the attraction. Far from it. Disney today teased that Tiana's Bayou Adventure will include a "brand-new" cast of original Disney characters with distinct names and personalities, along with dozens of new Audio-Animatronics figures. Tiana's Bayou Adventure also will feature new, original music alongside favorite songs from the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

Stay tuned for more details about Tiana's Bayou Adventure as we approach its grand opening next year.

Replies (12)