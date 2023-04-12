Last Date for Disneyland's Splash Mountain Revealed

Your last chance to ride Splash Mountain in the United States will come May 30. Disneyland this morning announced the final date for the flume ride, as it also dropped (pun very much intended) a bunch of news about its replacement - Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
Continuing the story of "The Princess and The Frog," Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open at Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 2024. As revealed in February, the new storyline recasts the former Splash Mountain as a salt mine that said princess has bought to help supply her Tiana's Foods business. [See Disney Reveals More Details for Splash Mountain Replacement]
Today we learned that guests will get their first encounter with one of those foods in the queue, which will be filled with the smell of beignets. (Coming to the Vote of the Week in 2024: Which is your favorite Disneyland boat ride smell, Pirates or Tiana's?)
Inside the attraction, Disney also announced today that Hollywood legend Jenifer Lewis will join the attraction cast to reprise her vocal role as Mama Odie, the 200-year-old Bayou Fairy Godmother who helps save the day in the original movie. Lewis joins Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana, Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, and Michael Leon Wooley as Louis in the returning voice cast for the ride.
But those won't be the only characters in the attraction. Far from it. Disney today teased that Tiana's Bayou Adventure will include a "brand-new" cast of original Disney characters with distinct names and personalities, along with dozens of new Audio-Animatronics figures. Tiana's Bayou Adventure also will feature new, original music alongside favorite songs from the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios film.
Stay tuned for more details about Tiana's Bayou Adventure as we approach its grand opening next year.
I was watching this film yesterday with my daughter. I actually think there is quite a bit of potential there for this to be an amazing update. The movie has several appealing characters and songs that I think will fit nicely. I feel like there is much ado being made about salt mine premise that will make perfect sense when it’s completed. I’ll always love Splash Mountain, but for me the only real bummer about this transformation is having to wait to ride it again. Count me as excited
it's great that they're building new figures for this update, but every time I read "salt mine" I do a double take.
This doesn't give me any more comfort that this retheme will be any good. However, I will give WDI the benefit of the doubt in the hopes that they come up with a narrative that works with the existing ride as they're obviously not making any changes given a maximum 18-month timeline.
FWIW, I still feel strongly that any application of this IP MUST include Dr. Facillier, and not using him here would be a HUGE mistake.
Glad I got on it last time at Disneyland and hopeful this new overlay works nicely.
@Russel, I totally agree about Dr. Facillier. I want to hear Keith David's mellifluous baritone booming through the speakers on the final lift hill.
I do hope they are able to semi-replicate the Ratatouille ride experience in Paris, which exits into a restaurant. Pulsing in the smell of delicious beignets without the ability to purchase them (at least in WDW) seems like a Geneva convention violation.
To me, going all in on this IP is still a mystery. It didn't produce big box office numbers and it didn't save 2D animation which it hoped to do. On the flip side, thank god it isn't themed to Marvel which seems to be the future of all Disney entertainment.
This would mark Jenifer Lewis's second DLR contribution, as she also voices Flo in Radiator Springs Racers.
The press release also mentioned a few other characters from the original movie (Eudora, Charlotte, Big Daddy), so I'm thinking they are going to try to fit in as much as possible.
@Sarah, it makes sense for DL, as it fits the New Orleans theme perfectly. MK, not so much. But as a retheme, they can use a bit of a general "cheat", as the IP can be tied to "Disney Princess". (Which outside of Elsa / Frozen...is usually bigger than any singular character)
I always thought Pocahontas would be a good theme (Just around the river bend), but I think POTF will work.
I'm just looking forward to some (hopefully) new state of the art animatronics!
Still campaigning for them to send the old animatronics back to Tomorrowland and revive America Sings. Beats having a DVC lounge.
Not surprised by the date, as if they want any chance of opening the new ride before the end of 2024, May's probably the latest it can go down. Personally, I think it would have made more sense to keep it open through the summer and bump the reopening to 2025, but I guess Disney doesn't see it that way. Either way, glad I went in December to get a few last rides on it. I'm still not sold on the refurb, with nothing Disney releases regarding it making it look any more appealing to me. Hopefully it winds up being better than expected, but I'd be lying if I didn't say my confidence in Disney delivering right now is fairly low.
Oh look, Keith found a new phrase to go with his constant use of “woke”. How adorable!
You might want to look up the definition of “virtue”. You’ll probably be stunned to find out what it really means.
A salt mine?
Question, are there donkeys in the salt mine, and has anyone checked where they came from?