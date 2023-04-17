Hersheypark's New Coaster Passes Construction Milestone

Rocky Mountain Construction has topped out the lift hill for Wildcat's Revenge.

The rebuild of the former Wildcat wooden coaster will open this summer at Hersheypark.

Wildcat's Revenge features a 140-foot-tall lift hill, from which riders will plunge 82 degrees down into a top speed of 62 mph on the coaster.



Photos courtesy Hersheypark

The rebuild features more than 3,500 feet of IBox steel track, for RMC's first hybrid coaster in Pennsylvania.



Aerial view of the new coaster

We're still awaiting word on an official opening date for Wildcat's Revenge.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)