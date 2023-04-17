Robert Niles
Editor
Hersheypark's New Coaster Passes Construction Milestone

April 17, 2023, 6:08 PM · Rocky Mountain Construction has topped out the lift hill for Wildcat's Revenge.

The rebuild of the former Wildcat wooden coaster will open this summer at Hersheypark.

Wildcat's Revenge features a 140-foot-tall lift hill, from which riders will plunge 82 degrees down into a top speed of 62 mph on the coaster.

Topping out Wildcat's Revenge
Photos courtesy Hersheypark

The rebuild features more than 3,500 feet of IBox steel track, for RMC's first hybrid coaster in Pennsylvania.

Aerial view of Wildcat's Revenge
Aerial view of the new coaster

We're still awaiting word on an official opening date for Wildcat's Revenge.

