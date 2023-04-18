Tokyo Disneyland Celebrates 40th Anniversary With New Parade

Tokyo Disneyland celebrated its 40th anniversary over the weekend. Disney's Bob Iger and Josh D'Amaro were at the resort for the festivities, which also included the debut of the park's new afternoon parade.

Disney Harmony in Color features floats devoted to Tinker Bell, Zootopia, Up, Moana, Tangled, Coco, The Incredibles, Toy Story, Wreck-It Ralph, and Big Hero 6, followed by a finale with Mickey, Minnie accompanied by a flood of other Disney characters. Here is a full show video from a Tokyo Disney visitor:

If you're now in the mood to watch Disney afternoon parade videos, here are two from the U.S. parks that I recently uploaded, including the returning Magic Happens parade at Disneyland:

And the current version of the long-running Festival of Fantasy parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Which is your favorite Disney parade, whether current or all-time?

