Here's the Sticky Truth About Disney in North Carolina

Let's get this out of the way first - no, there's no chance that North Carolina is going to lure the Walt Disney World Resort to abandon Florida for the Tar Heel state.

But that's the bait that news website across the Internet are offering to elicit your clicks today, following the introduction of the "Mickey's Freedom Restoration Act" in the North Carolina State Senate. The bill's sponsors are all Democrats in a Republican-controlled chamber, so there's almost as little chance of this bill becoming law as of the Magic Kingdom moving north to Charlotte.

The bill's stated intent is to create s study commission to develop a plan to attract family amusement parks to North Carolina. And there is three-quarters of a million dollars designated for potential consulting work in this bill, which ought to elicit "hey, howdy" letters from plenty of themed entertainment creative shops around the country.

As dedicated theme park fans know, North Carolina already has a "family amusement park" in Carowinds. That park does offer one of our top five coasters in the nation, with Fury 325, but it has not cracked the top 20 in any recent TEA/AECOM Theme Index attendance report.

That's because Florida dominates the market for theme parks across the U.S. southeast, with the nearest parks making the top 20 located in Ohio and Pennsylvania. (That Ohio park is Kings Island, a sister park to Carowinds.) So any attempt to expand the theme park business in North Carolina faces enormous market inertia that is pulling visitors to Florida.

It's not just year-round sunshine and warmth drawing fans south. It's the two biggest names in the theme park business: Disney and Universal. Those companies dominate the top 20, with their nine U.S. theme parks occupying the top nine spots. And the 10th park, SeaWorld Orlando, did about half the attendance of the ninth-placed park, Universal Studios Hollywood, pre-pandemic.

Disney has shown no interest in building a new theme park anywhere in the world at the moment. But Universal is building new parks, and more important to North Carolina, it is building in the U.S. outside the traditional theme park markets of Central Florida and Southern California. [See Universal Parks Announces Expansions in Texas and Vegas.]

The cynic in me who has been covering U.S. politics for three decades is willing to bet that this bill is little more than a publicity stunt - one designed to drive news coverage that portrays North Carolina as more business friendly than its biggest Sunbelt rival, while also dinging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Presidential ambitions at the same time. But if North Carolina really wants to expand its tourism business - and is willing to spend some money to make that happen - then it should forget about Mickey and instead invite Disney's rivals at Universal Destinations & Experiences up for a meet and greet.

A call over to Warner Bros. Entertainment about hosting one of its non-Six-Flags encumbered franchises in the state might be worth the time, too. To challenge Florida, a destination needs the most popular IPs it can get.

Just because Florida and California now dominate the U.S. themed entertainment business provides no guarantee that those destinations will continue to control the market in the future. This bill might be a bit of a joke, but I am serious about this - there is always room for innovation in themed entertainment, and money to be made by those who can deliver it.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)