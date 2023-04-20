Disney Announces 2023 Halloween Dates, Ticket Sales

The Halloween season kicks off at Disney on August 11 this year. That will be the first night of 2023's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom this year, Disney announced this morning.

Tickets will go on sale May 2 for the annual after-hours, all-ages, trick-or-treating event. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will run select nights from Friday, August 11 through Wednesday, November 1 this year.

On the west coast, Oogie Boogie Bash will return to Disneyland's Disney California Adventure park, with dates and ticket sales to be announced later. Elsewhere around the Disney Parks world, Halloween festivities will start on September 15 at the Tokyo Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland, where the "Let’s Get Wicked" show will return this season. Disneyland Paris starts its Halloween on October 1, continuing through November 5. And Shanghai Disneyland will decorate for the season, as well.



"Let's Get Wicked" at Hong Kong Disneyland. Photo courtesy Disney

Disney's Halloween season includes characters in Halloween costumes, special food and merchandise, character cavalcades and entertainment, and attraction overlays, as well as the hard-ticket events. We will get more details about what is coming this year to each of the parks as we get closer to the season.

Do also note that the Halloween season at Disneyland in California kicks off what is one of the most popular times of the year, with high crowd levels extending through the Christmas season in November and December. Ticket reservations should become harder to get once they open in early summer, so make a note to reserve early if you are planning a trip to the Disneyland Resort this fall.

