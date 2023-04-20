Bollywood Parks Dubai Closes Permanently

That's a wrap for one of the world's most unique movie-themed parks. Dubai Parks & Resorts this morning announced the permanent closure of one of its three gates, Bollywood Parks Dubai.
Bollywood Parks opened in December 2016, billed as the world's first theme park entirely themed to India's movie industry. My first experience with Bollywood was watching "Dabangg" on the plane on my way to Dubai, but I loved the park when I arrived. [See my review, Theme park fans don't need to know Bollywood to love Bollywood Parks Dubai.]
Follow me on a video tour of the park during its press debut.
Despite my enthusiasm for Bollywood Parks' potential, it never grew to the point where it became a must-see for enough fans to push attendance to the point where the park became viable. High prices and limited operating hours did not help the park's case, either. Dubai Parks added some attractions from its canceled Six Flags Dubai project [see the teaser video], but none of those inherently reflected what was supposed to be the park's theme of bringing Bollywood films to life.
Still, many parts of this small park were beautiful (please do watch that walk-around video, above), and I enjoyed several of the attractions. Here are my videos of three of those, starting with one of the wildest 3D interactive dark rides ever, Sholay: The Hunt for Gabber Singh.
Krrish: Hero's Flight was an entertaining flying theater ride.
Lagaan Thrill of Victory brought a high-stakes cricket match to life with a unique visual style in a motion theater show.
Dubai Parks' other two theme parks - Motiongate Dubai and Legoland Dubai - remain open to guests. In fact, Motiongate this week announced the debut of a new live stage show, Illuminate. The resort has promised an announcement on the future of the Bollywood park, however in the meantime, the Raj Mahal theater will remain available for private events.
For tickets to Motiongate and Legoland, please see our travel partner's Dubai Parks and Resorts tickets page.
And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
Wonder if a company would buy the park rides, software, Theming and move it to a better location....
Take this entire park and move it to Texas, Cali or another warn weather place.
But yes what a waste....
No disrespect to people that live in the region but let's be serious here, nobody in their right mind takes a family vacation to Dubai. They have done a good job building up their airport to be a hub for Asia/Europe/Africa, but other than a one or two day stopover to take pictures with the Burj Khalifa and Lamborghini's for their instagram, Dubai is one of those places people see the few highlights then get the hell out as quick as they can. Nobody wants to take their family on vacation to second rate theme parks in the middle east.
This is unfortunate. Admittedly, Bollywood is a tough sell for most Westerners so it being the first, and hopefully only, casualty of the UAE parks isn't a huge surprise.
I would like to see most regions of the world. When it comes to the Middle-East I believe the UAE is the best place to take the family. People I know who have visited it have enjoyed the UAE and I look forward to taking the family there and enjoying their theme parks. Sea World, Motiongate, Ferrari, and WB. They also have some sweet water parks and aquariums with possibilities to check out some more cultural aspects of the area. I can't wait. Hopefully I'll make it out by the end of the decade and there can be a replacement for Bollywood by that time.
This is likely going to be re-themed to the Real Madrid theme park. Announced last November. And doesn't the park have a wooden coaster that's ready to go but still hasn't opened?
https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2022/11/17/dubai-parks-and-resorts-launch-first-real-madrid-them-park-in-the-world
We covered the Real Madrid announcement last year: https://www.themeparkinsider.com/flume/202211/9245/
It's not clear that was to be a rebrand of the Bollywood theme park. To me, it sounded more like an expanded brand experience than a full park. However, with Bollywood closing, it's possible that some Bollywood Parks facilities could be used in the new Real Madrid experience... if that project goes forward.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Outdoor theme parks are proving to be a tough sell in Dubai. Heck, even the indoor theme parks there are not exactly packing in the fans, but the viable season for walking around outdoor attractions in the UAE is so short that it's tough to see how a non-water outdoor park there can succeed.
Still, I hate to see creative work shuttered. And there was some good work here.