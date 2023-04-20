Bollywood Parks Dubai Closes Permanently

That's a wrap for one of the world's most unique movie-themed parks. Dubai Parks & Resorts this morning announced the permanent closure of one of its three gates, Bollywood Parks Dubai.

Bollywood Parks opened in December 2016, billed as the world's first theme park entirely themed to India's movie industry. My first experience with Bollywood was watching "Dabangg" on the plane on my way to Dubai, but I loved the park when I arrived. [See my review, Theme park fans don't need to know Bollywood to love Bollywood Parks Dubai.]

Follow me on a video tour of the park during its press debut.

Despite my enthusiasm for Bollywood Parks' potential, it never grew to the point where it became a must-see for enough fans to push attendance to the point where the park became viable. High prices and limited operating hours did not help the park's case, either. Dubai Parks added some attractions from its canceled Six Flags Dubai project [see the teaser video], but none of those inherently reflected what was supposed to be the park's theme of bringing Bollywood films to life.

Still, many parts of this small park were beautiful (please do watch that walk-around video, above), and I enjoyed several of the attractions. Here are my videos of three of those, starting with one of the wildest 3D interactive dark rides ever, Sholay: The Hunt for Gabber Singh.

Krrish: Hero's Flight was an entertaining flying theater ride.

Lagaan Thrill of Victory brought a high-stakes cricket match to life with a unique visual style in a motion theater show.

Dubai Parks' other two theme parks - Motiongate Dubai and Legoland Dubai - remain open to guests. In fact, Motiongate this week announced the debut of a new live stage show, Illuminate. The resort has promised an announcement on the future of the Bollywood park, however in the meantime, the Raj Mahal theater will remain available for private events.

