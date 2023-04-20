Disney World to Convert Fort Wilderness Cabins to DVC Resort

The Cabins at Walt Disney World's Fort Wilderness Resort will become a Disney Vacation Club property under a refurbishment proposal announced today.

Is is proposing to replace the more than 350 cabins that currently stand on the 750 wooded acres of the resort with newly designed cabins. The new cabins would be built upon the footprint of existing cabins, but be built with "more energy-efficient features," according to Disney's press release.



Concept image courtesy Disney

Each cabin will sleep up to six adults and include a bedroom, bathroom, living room, full kitchen, and private patio, with a select number of cabins expected to be designated as dog-friendly.

"For more than 50 years, Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground has offered guests the opportunity to explore nature with their loved ones while staying in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort," Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, said. "We're excited to continue to build upon the resort's rich legacy and elevate the cabin experience for our Members and all guests to enjoy for years to come."

The new cabins will be available to rent for non-members of the DVC. The new cabins are expected to be open by next year. Information about sales and bookings will be coming later.

