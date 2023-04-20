Chaperone Policies Return to Cedar Fair Parks

Five Cedar Fair theme parks, including Knott's Berry Farm, have announced that they will be implementing chaperone policies starting this weekend.

In addition to Knott's Berry Farm, Kings Island, Carowinds, Kings Dominion, and California's Great America have posted chaperone policies on their websites today. The policy will require guests age 15 and younger to be accompanied by a chaperone age 21 or older to enter or remain in the park after 4pm. One chaperone may accompany up to 10 minors. That person must remain inside the park after entering with the children and must be available via phone throughout their stay. Children found unaccompanied inside the park will be subject to ejection.

The policy takes effect this Saturday, April 22, but applies on all operating dates until further notice.

"Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues," each of the parks said on their websites. "We believe these changes will help ensure that... (the park) continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come."

Cedar Fair's other parks have not opened yet for the 2023 season, and their websites do not yet include a chaperone policy. Here are those opening dates, though previews may happen on dates before these:

Canada's Wonderland, May 5

Cedar Point, May 6

Dorney Park, May 12

Valleyfair, May 14

Michigan's Adventure, May 26

Worlds of Fun, May 27

I would not be surprised to see chaperone policies in place at those parks - at least the U.S. ones - when they open later this spring.

Several parks across the country, including Cedar Fair parks, implemented chaperone policies last summer following several incidents, including a mass panic event at Knott's - the second in two years. [Knott's to Require Chaperones for Minors on Weekends] Knott's eventually lifted its policy, but has brought it back now, as we approach the start of this year's summer vacation season.

