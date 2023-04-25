Character Meal Shows Are Coming Back at These Disney Parks

Live dinner show entertainment is returning to the Tokyo Disney Resort, just in time for its 40th anniversary this year. Disney today announced the debut of two new shows at the resort, plus the return of a third.

On July 4, "Duffy and Friends' Wonderful Friendship" will premiere at Cape Cod Cook-Off in Tokyo DisneySea. The 20-minute show will play four times daily, with each following a hamburger meal service. CookieAnn, 'Olu Mel, and LinaBell will be making their first appearances in the Cape Cod Duffy shows, which closed in February 2020. ShellieMay, Gelatoni, and StellaLou also will be joining Duffy in this production. Prices range from ¥2,100-3,600 [US$15.73-26.96], including seating and food.

Then on September 1, "The Diamond Variety Muster" will open at Tokyo Disneyland's The Diamond Horseshoe. Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar will host this 30-minute variety show, which will Mickey Mouse with Minnie, Donald and Daisy, and Clara Cluck performing to traditional songs from the Wild West. The lunch here will include tortilla wrap bites, fried chicken and sausages, with meat patties and fried shrimp for the kids.

On the same day, "Mickey's Rainbow Luau" will return to the Polynesian Terrace Restaurant. Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale, and Clarice join Mickey in that production, which serves up a pineapple-topped Loco Moco as its main dinner dish. Prices range from ¥3,500-6,500 [US$26.21-48.68] for each of these shows.

Previews of both Tokyo Disneyland shows will begin July 15 for members of Funderful Disney, the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Fan Club. Special seating will be reserved starting July 4 for club members at the Duffy and Friends show.

Elsewhere in the parks, Tokyo Disney is bringing back its "Get Soaked" seasonal "up-splash" on select water rides. Visitors can. enjoy an extra dose of water from spray elements in Toontown, on Aquatopia, and on Splash Mountain on July 4 through September 6. Remember that, starting this summer, Tokyo Disneyland will be the last place on Earth to ride Splash Mountain, which is not getting the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure theme in Japan.

