'The Edna Mode Experience' Set for Walt Disney World Return

Walt Disney World is making over Pixar Place in Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the return of Edna Mode is the next step.

The Edna Mode Experience display and character meet will return to the park May 14, Disney said today. In addition to The Incredibles' super-suit designer, guests will be able to meet Mr. and Mrs. Incredible and Frozone from The Incredibles franchise inside the experience, with Sulley from Monsters, Inc. coming over from the Walt Disney Theater, as well.

For infrequent visitors to the Walt Disney World Resort, Pixar Place is the location of the former entrance to Toy Story Mania, whose entrance was flipped over into the new Toy Story Land that was built behind its show building in 2018. It is sandwiched between the show buildings for Toy Story Mania and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge laying beyond the dead-end street. So with no room for new rides, look for small shows, photo ops, and character meets in this space.

Details on what else those might be will be coming later.

